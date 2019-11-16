Ocean City football Practice

Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti has completed 35 of 44 passes for 570 yards and 11 TDs. A photo gallery from Ocean City’s practice Thursday is at HSLive.me.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Ocean City High School football team is headed to its first sectional title game in 19 years.

The seventh-seeded Red Raiders won on the road Friday night for a second straight week in the playoffs, beating sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals. O.C. (8-2) will head to Medford, Burlington County, to face top-seeded Shawnee at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional final.

Junior quarterback Joe Repetti threw for a touchdown and run for two scores. Junior running back Jake Inserra carried the ball 29 times for 116 yards.

Long Branch led Friday's game 20-14 at the half. Running back Jermaine Corbett had two rushing touchdowns, and Jayon Farrar returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score for the Green Wave.

Repetti connected with junior Jake Schneider on a 19-yard pass and rushed for an 8-yard score for the Red Raiders in the first half.

O.C. opened the second half with a 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive that culminated in Repetti's 9-yard touchdown run. Brendan McGonigle's third successful PAT was the deciding point.

Long Branch's final drive was cut short with a little more than a minute to play in the fourth, when O.C.'s Jacob Wilson recovered a fumble at its own 29-yard line.

“It was a great effort by our kids,” O.C. coach Kevin Smith said on the team's website. “We didn’t panic when we got behind. We just focused on doing our jobs and taking it one play at a time.”

