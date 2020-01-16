Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City’s Emily Myers swims the 100 butterfly to win the event during their meet against Oakcrest High School, at the Hess School pool in Mays Landing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City sophomore Lilly Teofanova wins the 200-meter freestyle in 2 minutes, 25.08 seconds in a meet against Oakcrest at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing on Thursday. ‘You could see that everyone was putting in their best effort. We hit our stride today,’ the 16-year-old from Ocean City said.
Ocean City’s Dolan Grisbaum swims the breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay to help the Red Raiders win the event.
Ocean City sophomore Olivia Scherbin swims the breaststroke leg in the 200 individual medley relay the Red Raiders won.
MAYS LANDING — The biggest swimming meets of the year are still upcoming, and the Ocean City High School girls team got more prepared Thursday with a dominant win over host Oakcrest.
The Red Raiders, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, won every race and beat Oakcrest 125-45 in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
The O.C. boys swimming team defeated the Falcons 98-33 in another CAL interconference meet. The Red Raiders boys also won each race, but decided to swim the last three races in nonscoring exhibition as a show of sportsmanship. Also contributing to the odd final score was the fact Oakcrest had only eight on the boys team and didn’t fill out all the lanes.
The Ocean City girls upped their season mark to 6-1-1, and previously unbeaten Oakcrest fell to 5-1. The O.C. boys improved to 6-3, and the Falcons dropped to 3-3.
“Our teams were really good. The girls swam very well today,” Ocean City girls coach Ian Keyser said. “We switched up the lineup a little bit to get the girls racing different events. The big meets are coming up, and the girls will be doing their best events over and over.”
O.C.’s Lily Teofanova scored a distance double, winning the 200-meter freestyle by more than two body-lengths in 2 minutes, 25.08 seconds and the 400 freestyle by about a pool length in 5:04.82. Alex Antonov recorded the other individual double, taking the 50 freestyle in 28.71 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.11.
“I think we did really well today,” said Teofanova, a 16-year-old sophomore and Ocean City resident. “You could see that everyone was putting in their best effort. We hit our stride today. Everyone was making great swims, first places all around. It was one of our better meets.”
Olivia Scherbin, another sophomore, won the 200 individual medley by more than 10 seconds in 2:40.79. Scherbin combined with older sister Claudia, Emily Myers and Katie Barlow to win the 200 freestyle relay. The Scherbins also were on the winning 400 freestyle relay, along with Brooke Powell and Teofanova. Claudia Scherbin had three relay victories, also teaming with Barlow, Brynn Bowman and Antonov to win the 200 medley relay.
“The races were fun,” said Olivia Scherbin, a 15-year-old sophomore from Margate.
“We have two more regular meets (home against Cedar Creek on Jan. 21 and Kingsway Regional on Jan. 23) and then we go into playoffs. (Coach Ian) Keyser said we’re going to power-point higher than last year, so we’re excited about that. The CALs (the Frank P. Forde CAL Individual Championships on Jan. 30 at Atlantic City) and the South Jerseys (the S.J. Coaches’ Invitational on Jan. 25 at GCIT) are coming up too, so we’re getting ready for that.”
Myers won the 100 butterfly by more than seven seconds in 1:13.25. Barlow was first in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.43. Bella Pagan took the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.11.
For Oakcrest, Sadie Crispell was second in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Jade McCoy was second in the 100 butterfly, and Tiffany Tran was second in the 100 freestyle.
Boys meet
The Red Raiders got individual wins from Tanner Driscoll (200 freestyle), Matt Woodside (200 IM), Steve Gooden (50 freestyle), Max Carter (100 butterfly), Dolan Grisbaum (100 freestyle) and Joe Ardelean (400 freestyle).
“We’re moving into the biggest part of the season now,” Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath said. “I think we’re pretty confident right now. We’re hitting our stride, and we want to make sure we’re at out peak for the final stretch.”
Girls meet
No. 6 Ocean City 125,
Oakcrest 45
At Oakcrest (George L. Hess Educational Complex), meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Ethan McCarron, Dolan Grisbaum, Max Carter, Steve Gooden) 2:03.16; 200 Freestyle—Tanner Driscoll OC 2:16.49; 200 IM—Matt Woodside OC 2d:35.04; 50 Freestyle—Gooden OC 25.88; 100 Butterfly—Carter OC 1:08.28; 100 Freestyle—Grisbaum OC 58.55; 400 Freestyle—Joe Ardelean OC 5:08.33; 200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Driscoll, McCarron, Nick Bianchi, Grisbaum) 1:50.58; Ocean City swam exhibition in the last three races and received no score, though it unofficially won the three races.
Records—Ocean City 6-3; Oakcrest 3-3.
Oakcrest Ocean City swim meet
