EGG HARBOR CITY — Emily DiMarino and Ashley Devlin led the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.
Devlin scored twice and added three assists, and DiMarino scored three goals and had two assists.
But the major thing that stood out was offensive depth. There were 11 players that either scored or assisted for the Red Raiders (2-1).
"We really try and focus on getting everybody a touch on the ball," Devlin, 17, of Margate said. "It is really important for everybody to get in on the action. We are not a team that just has one player scoring all our goals, so we are all a different threat on the field."
Danielle Donoghue, last year's Press Player of the Year, scored twice. Morgan Pizagno scored twice and had two assists, and Ali Hendricks scored twice and had an assist.
Chelsea Stack had two assists, and Chloe Prettyman scored once and had one assist.
"Everyone came out super hard," DiMarino, 17, of Ocean City said. "I am so proud of everyone. We had some big goals, so it was just so nice to see everyone have goals and assists and to see everyone working well together.
"I am so thankful to be out here with each and every one of them."
Ocean City coach Alyssa Morrison said her team's chemistry developed last season, when the Red Raiders finished 21-2 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III final.
Ava Auwarter scored twice, and Anna Devlin had one goal and one assist.
"That was all them," Morrison said. "They all like when everyone contributes. They all boost each other up, and they are all equally as talented."
Cedar Creek (0-3) were in the offensive zone for about five minutes late in the first half. But the Pirates could not generate many shots on net.
"Our defense is really good at working together, too," Morrison said. "They lost some strong players last year, but the younger players really stepped up, and they are not going to let anybody in or get what they want, especially when they work like that."
The Pirates' Makayla Baggstrom scored unassisted with 10 minutes, 25 seconds left in the game. She was able to shake a few defenders and find an open lane to the net.
Grace Rivera made nine saves for Cedar Creek. Abbey Fenton made five saves for Ocean City.
"My hat's off to Ocean City," Cedar Creek coach Earl Emmell said. "They did a phenomenal job. I thought our girls came (to play). They hustled, they worked and they did what they could do. The coaches over at Ocean City, they are great."
Emmell, a first-year coach, was an assistant while his daughter, Taylor, played for the Pirates. Taylor Emmell, who was a four-year varsity starter, is now a freshman on the Monmouth University women's lacrosse team.
"We just have to keep working on the basics," Emmell said, "and mark our improvement one step at a time."
The Red Raiders scored nine goals in the second half. DiMarino, a senior attacker, and Ashley Devlin, a junior attacker, had two second-half points.
Morrison said the team enjoys the competition in the CAL, but looks forward to each Saturday when Ocean City plays non-conference games. The Red Raiders host Shawnee at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Coming off two wins (in a row), it feels really good," Ashley Devlin said. "We have a lot of big games coming up, so we are excited about them."
Ocean City; 8 9 -17
Cedar Creek; 0 1- 1
OC: DiMarino (3), Ashley Devlin (2) Donoghue (2), Hendricks (2), Auwarter (2), Pizagno (2), Smallwood, Prettyman, Maxwell, Anna Devlin.
CC: Baggstrom.
Records— OC 2-1; CC 0-3.
