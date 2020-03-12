The state high school basketball tournament will continue without fans, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon.
The NJSIAA said it made the decisions based on the Center for Disease Control mitigation strategies and the current community transmission status as reported by the New Jersey Department of Health.
There will be no penalties for teams that refused to play.
The NJSIAA will allow media with full-year NJSIAA media passes to attend the games. There will be no pre or post-game, face-to-face media interviews.
With this ruling, the Ocean City girls will play Westampton Tech at Deptford at 5 p.m. in a state Group III semifinal.
The state Group IV semifinal between Atlantic City and South Brunswick has been canceled. Atlantic Coty officials said the NJSIAAA informed them that South Brunswick elected to forfeit.
The NJSIAA said decisions on the state finals, scheduled for this weekend, will be made on the most up-to-dare CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.
New Jersey high school spring sports are scheduled to start on March 25 and April 1.
The NJISAA said for now they are leaving it up to the individual schools to make decisions on practice and scrimmages.
Check back for more on this developing story.
