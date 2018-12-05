The Ocean City High School girls swimming team defeated Atlantic City 108-62 in its season opener at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center on Tuesday.
Claudia Scherbin, Brooke Powell, Olivia Scherbin and Andrea Teofanova won the 400-meter freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 20.11 seconds for the Red Raiders.
Olivia Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin, Alex Antonov and Teofanova won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.45. Claudia Scherbin finished first in the 50 freestyle (28.58), while Antonov won the 200 individual medley (2:32.31)
The Vikings’ Meghan Fox, Sara Tran, Fauve Haney and Kara Graybill won the 200 medley relay in 2:11.33. Fox also placed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.27 and won the 400 freestyle in 4:34.36.
Tran won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.84).
200 Medley Relay—A (Meghan Fox, Sara Tran, Fauve Haney, Kara Graybill) 2:11.33; 200 Freestyle—Andrea Teofanova O 2:16.77; 200 IM—Alex Antonov O 2:32.31; 50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 28.58; 100 Butterfly—Emily Meyers O 1:13.08; 100 Freestyle—Antonov O 1:03.6; 400 Freestyle—Fox A 4:34.36; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Olivia Scherbin, Antonov, C. Scherbin, Teofanova) 1:59.45; 100 Backstroke—Fox A 1:09.27; 100 Breaststroke—Tran A 1:25.84; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (C Scherbin, Brooke Powell, O. Scherbin, Teofanova) 4:20.11.
Records—OC 1-0, AC 0-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 111,
Vineland 59
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay—EHT (Alexandria Cotter, Ava McDonough, Grace Curry, Olivia Evans) 2:05.21; 200 Freestyle—Alaina Merighi V 2:21.17; 200 IM—Giavanna Lupi V 2:38.62; 50 Freestyle—Evans EHT 28.10; 100 Butterfly—Curry EHT 1:07.67; 100 Freestyle—Cotter EHT 1:01.73; 400 Freestyle— Caitlin Moore EHT 4:56.57; 200 Freestyle Relay— EHT (Cotter, McDonough, Curry, Evans) 1:56.41; 100 Backstroke—Ally Seiverd EHT 1:14.21; 100 Breaststroke—McDonough EHT 1:17.41; 400 Freestyle Relay—EHT (Evans, Curry, Moore, Cotter) 4:16.37.
Records—EHT 1-0; V 0-1.
Boys swimming
Egg Harbor twp. 126,
Vineland 44
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay—EHT (Brandon Bell, AJ Mallari, Zac Evans, Winchester Ployratana) 1:55.07; 200 Freestyle—Dylan Mason EHT 2:05.49; 200 IM—Mallari EHT 2:21.81; 50 Freestyle—Evans EHT 25.42; 100 Butterfly—Ethan Do EHT 1:02.80; 100 Freestyle—Ployratana EHT 57.78; 400 Freestyle—Joey Tepper; 200 Freestyle Relay—EHT (Ployratana, Mason, Andrew Dang, Evans) 1:44.92; 100 Backstroke—Bell EHT 1:01.32; 100 Breaststroke—Dan Merighi V 1:11.75; 400 Freestyle Relay—EHT (Ployratana, Tepper, Evans, Mason).
Records—EHT 1-0; V 0-1.
Bowling
Boys
West Deptford 4; Hammonton 0: WD: Brandon Parker (270, 718); Shane McDonald (246, 591). H: Dylan Scarpato (209, 543); James Colasurdo (205, 517).
Girls
West Deptford 4; Hammonton 0 : WD: Re Ferris (202, 515); Meredith Citrone (187, 469). H: Arwyn Russell (144, 247); Francesca Jacobs (133, 380).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.