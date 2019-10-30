Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus sophomore Haleigh Flukey was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Flukey, a 2018 Ocean City High School graduate from Upper Township, scored twice in FDU-Florham’s 3-1 win over Delaware Valley. She scored the go-ahead goal in the 30th minute and added an insurance score in the 58th.
The forward also scored in a 4-0 win over King’s College.
This season, Flukey has a MAC Freedom-leading 24 goals to go with two assists for a conference-high 50 points. She also leads with six game-winning goals. The Devils are 15-2.
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) scored twice in La Salle’s 3-2 win over Lehigh. Both of her goals came against former high school teammate Maddie Kahn (Ocean City), who made four saves.
Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) started at back for Saint Joseph’s in a 5-0 win over Davidson.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored twice in Kutztown’s 3-1 win over Mansfield.
Sonialys Badillo (Vineland) scored in Misericordia’s 2-1 loss to DeSales.
Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made no saves to earn the shutout in Montclair State’s 1-0 win over William Paterson. She made nine saves in a 4-3 loss to Rowan.
Bri Lagroteria (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Neumann’s 4-2 loss to Gwynned Mercy.
Men’s soccer
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored in the 30th minute of Ramapo’s 1-0 win over Kean. He had both goals, including the go-ahead score in the 87th minute, of a 2-1 win over Rowan. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week and fourth time this season.
Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made four saves in Cabrini’s 3-2 win over Marywood.
Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist in Immaculata’s 4-1 win over Nuemann.
Matthew Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made four saves in Stevenson’s 1-1 tie with Widener.
D.J. Briggs (St. Augustine) had an assist in Ursinus’ 3-0 win over Penn State-Berks.
Women’s soccer
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) had two assists in Monmouth’s 4-0 win over Rider.
Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) had an assist in Temple’s 4-0 win over Delaware State.
Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) scored in Charleston Southern’s 4-0 win over Hampton.
Jamie Kazenmayer (Lacey) made eight saves in Felician’s 6-2 win over Nyack.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made two saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 1-0 loss to Eckerd.
Lola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christin) had two assists in Jefferson’s 3-0 win over Felician.
Lindsey Armini (Buena Regional) had an assist in Cabrini’s 2-0 win over Marywood.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) had a goal and two assists in Cairn’s 7-1 win over Keystone. In a 6-0 win over Saint Elizabeth, Costa scored twice, and Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had a goal and an assist.
Marissa McGaffney (Lower Cape May) scored in Drew’s 3-1 win over Juniata.
Casey McDonnell (Southern Regional) didn’t make any saves in 45 minutes of scoreless play in net for Kean in a 7-0 win over Brooklyn College.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) scored in Misericordia’s 5-0 win over King’s.
Tori Rolls (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Montclair State’s 7-0 win over New Jersey City.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) made three saves in Neumann’s 1-0 loss to Immaculata.
Abby Daigle (Millville) scored in Rowan’s 7-0 win over Ramapo.
Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made eight saves in Widener’s 1-0 loss to Stevenson. She made six saves in a 3-1 loss to Arcadia.
Men’s cross country
Bloomfield’s Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) earned All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference honors Sunday when he finished fifth at the CACC Championships in Philadelphia with an 8-kilometer time of 28 minutes, 9.7 seconds.
Jefferson’s Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) also earned All-CACC honors with his ninth-place finish (28:30.9). Teammate Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 33rd (30:35).
Holy Family’s Artur Simoes-Menezes (Mainland) was 17th (24:09.9). Chestnut Hill’s Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic) finished 35th (30:44.2). Georgian Court’s DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was 46th (31:46.9).
Men’s golf
Giobanni Albano (St. Augustine) was tied for 20th with an 86 for Drew at the inaugural New Jersey Collegiate Cup in Bloomfield, Essex County.
Women’s golf
Julia Kline (Atlantic City) shot an 89 to tie for fifth to help Stevenson win the Lebanon Valley Fall Invitational in Pennsylvania.
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) shot an 88 and 78 for Westminster College, which holds a 43-stroke lead after two round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships in Vienna, Ohio. The tournament features a 54-hole stroke play event: 36 holes played in the fall and 18 holes played April 28 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. The winning team will participate in the NCAA Division III championship tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Wilmington.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had six kills in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over Husson. She had seven kills in a 3-0 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 19 kills and 15 digs in Ramapo’s 3-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had 11 kills and 10 digs in a 3-0 win over Brooklyn.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-1 loss to Ramapo, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had 10 kills and 19 digs, and sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) each had nine kills. In a 3-0 loss to Wilkes, Morgan Mulligan had 11 kills, Jamie Mulligan had 14 kills and 11 digs, and Erskine added nine kills. In a 3-0 loss to Messiah, Morgan Mulligan had 10 kills and four digs, Jamie Mulligan had five kills and six digs, and Erskine had seven kills.
Men's swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) won the 100-yard freestyle (46.30) for Lehigh in a 147.5-146.5 win over Loyola. He also swam on the winning 200 free relay (123.98), was second in the 100 backstroke (51.76) and second in the 50 free (21.55).
Josh Atkins (Cumberland) and younger brother Justin Atkins (Cumberland) swam on FDU-Florham’s second-place 200 medley relay team (1:48.73) during a 126-92 loss to Staten Island. Josh Atkins was second in the 200 free (1:59.04) and won the 100 backstroke (1:01.63), and Justin Atkins was third in the 200 free (1:59.47) and won the 100 butterfly (1:01.02).
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine) swam on Rowan’s winning 400 free relay (3:09.87) for Rowan in a 180-120 loss to New York University. He was fourth in the 100 free (48.41).
Andrew Duff (EHT) swam on The College of New Jersey’s winning 200 medley relay (1:34.07) in a 171-91 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.
Women’s swimming
Aly Chain (Ocean City) was second in the 50 free (24.73) and third in the 100 butterfly 1:00.99) for Iona in a 222-72 loss to Bryant.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000 free (9:57.88) and fourth in the 500 free (4:56.24) for Tennessee in a 172.5-127.5 win over Louisville. The Volunteers are ranked third in the nation.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 200 individual medley (2:23.91), third in the 200 backstroke (2:25.97) and on the second-place 400 free relay (4:05.54) for Cabrini in a 139-66 loss to King’s.
Melanie Milam (Vineland) won the 200 free (2:07.13), the 100 backstroke (1:03.40) and the 500 free (5:48.58) for Stevenson in a 116-68 loss to Hood.
Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) won the 100 and 200 backstrokes in 1:05.76 and 2:25.07 for Widener in a 184-76 win over Albright.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (167.65 points) and 3-meter (195.25) dives for William Paterson in a 122-101 win over Baruch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.