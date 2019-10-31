Coach Kevin Smith of the Ocean City High School football team sent a text to Mainland coach Chuck Smith when he was hired in 2016.
“Let’s get this rivalry back to where it was,” Kevin texted.
It’s fair to say the two coaches have done that.
Ocean City (6-1) plays at Mainland Regional (7-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. in one of the season’s most anticipated games.
“We’re back to where we hoped both our programs could be,” Chuck Smith said.
Friday is the most important matchup between the two schools since they met in the 2000 South Jersey Group III playoffs, with Ocean City winning 20-0.
This season both teams are bound for the Group IV playoffs. Ocean City will clinch the West Jersey Football League Independence Division title with a win. Mainland is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 and will clinch the division title with a victory.
“The kids will be sky high on both sides,” Kevin Smith said.
Mainland and Ocean City are located across the bay from each other. This rivalry has been dubbed “The Battle for the Bridge” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point.
Friday’s winner will receive a “Battle for the Bridge” trophy that it will get to display for a year.
Mainland leads the overall series 27-19.
The rivalry was at its height in the 1990s and early 2000s when the games often decided who was South Jersey’s top team.
The head coaches from that era — Gary Degenhardt of Ocean City and Bob Coffey of Mainland — are expected to be on hand for Friday’s pregame coin toss.
What makes the rivalry special is the ties between the schools. Just about everybody on the Mainland side is friends with someone from Ocean City and vice versa. Kevin Smith is a 1987 Mainland graduate.
“As much as you despise the other school, we both admire each other," Chuck Smith said. "We help each other out. Kevin and I help each other out all the time. Just this week we don’t care to like each other.”
While Ocean City and Mainland are both in the midst of standout seasons, they each enter Friday with something to prove. Ocean City has yet to beat a team with a wining record. Meanwhile, five of Mainland’s seven wins have come against teams with losing records.
Ocean City averages 36 points and allows slightly less than a touchdown per game.
Junior quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 15 touchdowns. Issac Wilson has rushed for nine scores. Chris Armstrong leads the offensive line.
“This year (Ocean City’s) line play is tremendous on both sides of the ball,” Chuck Smith said. “Their running the ball effectively, and that’s giving Repetti chances to throw the ball. They’re very fast and sound defensively.”
Mainland features freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace, who has rushed for 983 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat has made 21 tackles for a loss.
“It’s an important game. It’s exciting, but it’s a football game,” Kevin Smith said. “We have to block, tackle and execute.”
The Mainland home and visiting bleachers should be full Friday.
Ocean City and Mainland will go on to play important games the rest of the season.
None of them may be as memorable as what happens Friday.
“There’s nothing like a high school rivalry no matter what the sport,” Chuck Smith said. “We were talking as a team the other day about lifetime memories. This one of them. These are the games you never forget.”
