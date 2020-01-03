Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady, #10, Mainland Regional High School’s Tony Tamanini, #23, and Ocean City’s Mike Rhodes, #42, fight for a rebound in the first quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur goes to the basket in the second quarter against Ocean City’s Brad Jamison, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady goes to the basket against Mainland Regional High School in the second quarter, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady, #10, Mainland Regional High School’s Tony Tamanini, #23, and Ocean City’s Mike Rhodes, #42, fight for a rebound in the first quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School fans react during game against Ocean City, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Zach Matik gets a rebound against Ocean City in the third quarter, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook goes to the basket in the third quarter against Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Zach Matik gets rid of a rebound against Ocean City in the second quarter, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School fans react during game against Ocean City, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook goes to the basket in the second quarter against Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s JaQuan Mace dribbles against Ocean City’s Joe Repetti, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady, #10, shoots against Mainland Regional High School in the second quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook fights for the ball with Ocean City’s Brad Jamison, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur goes to the basket in the second quarter against Ocean City’s Brad Jamison, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Zach Matik, #24, and Ocean City’s Gannon Brady, #10, fight for a rebound in the first quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Fans pack the Mainland Regional gymnasium for Friday night’s game against Ocean City. Below, the Mustangs’ JaQuan Mace dribbles while covered by Ocean City defender Joe Repetti.
Mainland Regional’s Zach Matik and Ocean City’s Tom Finnegan battle for the ball during Friday night’s game in Linwood. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Mainland Regional High School’s JaQuan Mace dribbles against Ocean City’s Joe Repetti, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School fans react during game against Ocean City, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur drives against Ocean City in the first quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur drives against Ocean City in the third quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur goes to the basket against Ocean City in the first quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur shoots against Ocean City’s Joe Repetti, in the first quarter, in Linwood, , Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook goes to the basket in the third quarter against Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady goes to the basket against Mainland Regional High School in the second quarter, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
LINWOOD — Everyone connected with the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team experienced a nervous fourth quarter Friday night.
Nobody had it worse than senior guard Luke Mazur.
Mazur scored 21 points but fouled out in the fourth quarter and had to watch from the bench as the Mustangs survived a feverish Ocean City comeback to win 63-62.
“It was awful,” Mazur said. “I did all I could to put us up at the beginning. It (stunk) to be on the bench at the end, but we got it done.”
Mainland (4-2) led by 19 at halftime, by 22 in the third quarter and by 17 with four minutes left in the game. The fourth quarter was hectic, with bodies diving all over the floor. The teams combined to shoot 32 free throws in the final eight minutes.
“Honestly, if (Ocean City) had 10 seconds more, they probably could have come back and beat us,” Mainland senior forward Jake Cook said. “We’re glad we got the win, but we’re kind of disappointed in ourselves for letting them do that to us in the second half.”
Fans jammed into Mainland’s gym to watch these Cape-Atlantic League National Division rivals play. Mainland and Ocean City are rivals in every sport. Mainland alumni spoke to the Mustangs before the game about the importance of Ocean City contests.
“The alumni in the locker room said, ‘Forty years from now, all you’ll remember (are) Ocean City games,’” Mazur said. “That’s all I have to say about that.”
Mainland appeared headed for a comfortable win. The Mustangs built a double-digit lead behind the perimeter shooting of Mazur, Cook (19 points) and point guard JaQuan Mace (13 points).
“We moved the ball really well,” Cook said, “and created open shots.”
Mazur also finished the game with five assists and six rebounds.
“He’s the engine that’s probably going to make us go this season,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “When he’s playing within himself and controlling the game, he’s such a weapon.”
Ocean City (2-4) had a lot to think about at halftime.
“We told them that the season will be dictated by how well you play when you’re behind,” Red Raiders coach John Bruno said. “What do you have? Are you going to turn on each other? You may not win the game, but let’s see how you play.”
Still, Mainland controlled the start of the second half as Mazur sank two more 3-pointers.
But momentum began to swing at the end of the third quarter. Ocean City finished the quarter with an 8-0 run to cut Mainland’s lead to 13.
Ocean City junior guard Joe Repetti scored six points during that stretch. He continued his hot play in the fourth quarter, driving to the basket for acrobatic layups. Repetti scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth.
Gannon Brady (24 points) also sparked the Red Raiders with a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth.
Mazur fouled out with less than two minutes to play.
Fans of both teams were on their feet.
Mainland made just enough plays to hold off Ocean City.
Cook sank two foul shots with 34.3 seconds to put Mainland up five. Mace made one of two free throws with 18.2 seconds left to make it 63-60 Mainland.
Ocean City had a chance to force overtime. Brady missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left. Red Raiders forward Mike Rhodes grabbed the rebound and scored.
Mainland inbounded the ball and time ran out. The Mustangs escaped with a one-point win.
“We got to within one,” Bruno said. “I don’t know what more you can ask when you’re down (19) at half.”
Mainland acknowledged it has much to work on. That’s for Saturday’s practice. What was important Friday was that Mainland beat its biggest rival.
“You have to love it,” Mazur said. “As a senior, last game at home against Ocean City, best feeling ever.”
