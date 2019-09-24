The undefeated Ocean City High School boys cross country team won twice in its tri-meet with St. Augustine Prep and Millville on Tuesday. The Red Raiders beat the Hermits and the Thunderbolts 15-50.
St. Augustine (4-1) beat Millville (2-3) 23-32.
The first 15 finishers were from Ocean City (6-0), including Luke Kramer, who placed first in 17 minutes, 35 seconds. Anthony Conte Owas second in 17:35, and Tyler Greene Owas third in 17:36.
Ocean City is ranked first in The Press Elite 11.
Other results: 4. Owen Ritti O 17:43; 5. Max Kelly O 17:46; 6. Erik Sacramento O 17:56; 7. Frank Fabi O 17:56; 8. Mike Farley O 18:10; 9. Cameron Ditroia O 18:11; 10. Mike Katsiff O 18:34; 11. Dave Kenny S 18:42; 12. Gabe McCormick O 18:43; 13. Nigel Collins O 18:44; 14. Colin Quade O 18:45; 15. Kishan Patel M 19:02.
Oakcrest wins twice
Oakcrest 15, Wildwood Catholic 50; Oakcrest 15, Pleasantville 50.
At Wildwood Catholic
1. Mike Liberty O 18:34; 2. Kyle Hartman O 19:10; 3. Irvin Marable P 20:09; 4. Ethan rowley O 20:35; 5. Gabriel Mononta P 20:37; 6. Steve Szahn O 20:38; 7. Jake Ansien O 21:11; 8. Hayden Hansey O 21:14; 9. frank gabriel O 21:35; 10. Paolo Hermaso O 22:58; 11. Cale Diller WC 24:47; 12. DJ Flippen O 24:52; 13. Eric Weeks 25:58 O 24:58; 14. Zymire Newman O 25:50; 14. James Sawyer WC 26:00.
Records—Ocean City 6-0, St. Augustine Prep. 4-1, Millville 2-3.Oakcrest 6-0.
Atlantic City 23,
Bridgeton 33
At Atlantic City
1. Yonathan Casas B 19:49; 2. Angelo Moynihan A 20:16; 3. Nahiyan Sheik A 20:43; 4. Allah Hudgon B 20:59; 5. Kyle Graybill A 21:46; 6. Patrick Feehan A 22:30; 7. Nabil Chowdhury A 22:34; 8. Roberto Silva B 22:50; 9. Tyler Allan-Williams B 23:10; 10. Huzaifa Zikria A 23:19; 11. Habib Lopez B 24:20; 12. Dezmond Nateal B 25:29; 13. Sith Slaughter A 25:50; 14. Alex Osegura A 26:19; 15. Edgar Camachu 26:31.
Records—N/A.
