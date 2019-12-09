Before her junior season even started, Faith Slimmer already had established herself as one of South Jersey's top soccer players.

The Ocean City High School standout added to that reputation this fall.

Slimmer scored 35 goals and had a team-high 28 assists, leading the Red Raiders to the program's first state Group III championship. Slimmer and Summer Reimet each scored 35 goals to share the program's single-season record.

Slimmer, who greatly improved from her 14 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore, is The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“I’m happy with how I did this season," said Slimmer, 16, of Ocean City. "I was glad to contribute to the team’s success.”

Slimmer helped the Red Raiders capture the South Jersey Group III, the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the CAL National Division titles. Ocean City advanced to the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament semifinals.

Slimmer, who holds the program record for career goals (70) and assists (46), attributes her personal success and growth to her teammates.

“Just the team as a whole was more successful than last season,” Slimmer said. “We really came together, and our team chemistry was great on and off the field. We really all improved individually, and that’s why I think I was more successful than last year.”

Slimmer was named one of the team captains this season, and her teammates followed her leadership. The Red Raiders scored 114 goals and allowed only nine goals while recording 19 shutouts.

"Faith is a natural-born leader," Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. "She changed the dynamic of this team since she stepped on the field as a freshman."

Besides winning the state championship, Slimmer said her favorite memory of her junior season was the time spent with her teammates outside soccer, including their pasta dinners. The team events strengthened the Red Raiders' relationships.

The teammates with whom Slimmer shared this special season included her younger sister Hope, who had 14 assists and seven goals. Faith said playing with her sibling is a "blessing" and that hey are "like a dynamic duo."

And Faith anticipates playing with her other sister, Joy, next season.

“This was a dream season for us all," Faith Slimmer said. "We wanted this since the offseason started. We worked really hard all year. It felt great to achieve everything we did.”

Slimmer, who has verbally committed to play soccer at Rutgers University, said the Red Raiders' success would not have been possible without the coaching staff's guidance and instruction.

Halliday equally praised Slimmer.

"Faith has grown and matured so much," Halliday said. "She just loves to be challenged and wants to be better. She has soccer written all over her face. Honestly, there aren’t even enough words to talk about Faith. We are lucky to have her in our program."

Team and Coach of the Year

The Red Raiders' Kelly Halliday proudly displays the state Group III, S.J. Group III and CAL Tournament trophies in the living room of her Ocean City home. But even when they are returned to the school, it won't erase the memories of their historic season.

"There is a trophy case at school," Halliday said. "So, they won't be here forever.  But I’m going to be forever talking about this. This season was beyond special."

Ocean City finished 24-1-1 and captured the first state championship in program history. And the seventh-year coach earned her 100th career victory along the way.   

Halliday is The Press Coach of the Year, and Ocean City is the Team of the Year.

“We (the coaches) called it back it August," said Halliday, who is 106-37-3 at Ocean City. "We knew something was different and special about this team. It’s usually about talent in high school, which this team has, but it’s also about team dynamic. I never wanted this season to end."

Team chemistry played a huge role.

Halliday said the team grew very close this season. Whether it was team-building events, like those pasta dinners, or dominating teams on the field together, the Red Raiders thrived amid a positive atmosphere. 

“My philosophy is always to have a good time and create a really good experience for my players," Halliday said. "If you ask any coach, they would say (team chemistry) is a big deal. Everyone just supported each other this year."

Ocean City will return a lot of talented players next season, including defender Suzy Dietrich, midfielders Paige Panico, Kelsey White and Hope Slimmer and forwards Faith Slimmer and Summer Reimet.

But the Red Raiders also will graduate some key contributors, including Abbey Fenton, Hannah Keane and Delaney Lappin

“I told the girls that if there is one thing they can take away from this, it’s the team chemistry," Halliday said. "No season is ever the same. It’s hard to win anything back-to-back. I know we still have talent next year. But It is just nice to celebrate this right now."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments