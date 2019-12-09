Before her junior season even started, Faith Slimmer already had established herself as one of South Jersey's top soccer players.
The Ocean City High School standout added to that reputation this fall.
Slimmer scored 35 goals and had a team-high 28 assists, leading the Red Raiders to the program's first state Group III championship. Slimmer and Summer Reimet each scored 35 goals to share the program's single-season record.
Slimmer, who greatly improved from her 14 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore, is The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“I’m happy with how I did this season," said Slimmer, 16, of Ocean City. "I was glad to contribute to the team’s success.”
Slimmer helped the Red Raiders capture the South Jersey Group III, the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the CAL National Division titles. Ocean City advanced to the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament semifinals.
Slimmer, who holds the program record for career goals (70) and assists (46), attributes her personal success and growth to her teammates.
“Just the team as a whole was more successful than last season,” Slimmer said. “We really came together, and our team chemistry was great on and off the field. We really all improved individually, and that’s why I think I was more successful than last year.”
Slimmer was named one of the team captains this season, and her teammates followed her leadership. The Red Raiders scored 114 goals and allowed only nine goals while recording 19 shutouts.
"Faith is a natural-born leader," Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday said. "She changed the dynamic of this team since she stepped on the field as a freshman."
Besides winning the state championship, Slimmer said her favorite memory of her junior season was the time spent with her teammates outside soccer, including their pasta dinners. The team events strengthened the Red Raiders' relationships.
The teammates with whom Slimmer shared this special season included her younger sister Hope, who had 14 assists and seven goals. Faith said playing with her sibling is a "blessing" and that hey are "like a dynamic duo."
And Faith anticipates playing with her other sister, Joy, next season.
“This was a dream season for us all," Faith Slimmer said. "We wanted this since the offseason started. We worked really hard all year. It felt great to achieve everything we did.”
Slimmer, who has verbally committed to play soccer at Rutgers University, said the Red Raiders' success would not have been possible without the coaching staff's guidance and instruction.
Halliday equally praised Slimmer.
"Faith has grown and matured so much," Halliday said. "She just loves to be challenged and wants to be better. She has soccer written all over her face. Honestly, there aren’t even enough words to talk about Faith. We are lucky to have her in our program."
Team and Coach of the Year
The Red Raiders' Kelly Halliday proudly displays the state Group III, S.J. Group III and CAL Tournament trophies in the living room of her Ocean City home. But even when they are returned to the school, it won't erase the memories of their historic season.
"There is a trophy case at school," Halliday said. "So, they won't be here forever. But I’m going to be forever talking about this. This season was beyond special."
Ocean City finished 24-1-1 and captured the first state championship in program history. And the seventh-year coach earned her 100th career victory along the way.
Halliday is The Press Coach of the Year, and Ocean City is the Team of the Year.
“We (the coaches) called it back it August," said Halliday, who is 106-37-3 at Ocean City. "We knew something was different and special about this team. It’s usually about talent in high school, which this team has, but it’s also about team dynamic. I never wanted this season to end."
Team chemistry played a huge role.
Halliday said the team grew very close this season. Whether it was team-building events, like those pasta dinners, or dominating teams on the field together, the Red Raiders thrived amid a positive atmosphere.
“My philosophy is always to have a good time and create a really good experience for my players," Halliday said. "If you ask any coach, they would say (team chemistry) is a big deal. Everyone just supported each other this year."
Ocean City will return a lot of talented players next season, including defender Suzy Dietrich, midfielders Paige Panico, Kelsey White and Hope Slimmer and forwards Faith Slimmer and Summer Reimet.
But the Red Raiders also will graduate some key contributors, including Abbey Fenton, Hannah Keane and Delaney Lappin
“I told the girls that if there is one thing they can take away from this, it’s the team chemistry," Halliday said. "No season is ever the same. It’s hard to win anything back-to-back. I know we still have talent next year. But It is just nice to celebrate this right now."
Player of the Year: Faith Slimmer, Ocean City
The junior scored 35 goals and had 28 assists to lead Ocean City to its first state Group III championship. Slimmer, who had 14 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore, helped the Red Raiders capture the South Jersey Group III, the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the CAL National Division titles this fall. She holds the program record for career goals (70) and assists (46).
First Team
Forwards
Nicole Danz. Egg Harbor Township
The junior scored a program-high 27 goals and added four assists. Danz helped the Eagles advance to the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament. Danz has 43 career goals, including five hat tricks.
Sunni DiElmo, Pinelands Regional
The junior scored 23 goals and had 17 assists to lead the Wildcats to the S.J. Group II semifinals. DiElmo has 46 goals and 34 assists in her career.
Camryn Dirkes, Mainland Regional
The sophomore scored 23 goals and had seven assists for the Mustangs, who advanced to the S.J. Group III semifinals.
Olivia Giordano, Millville
The sophomore scored 24 goals and added seven assists. Giordano’s contributions led the Thunderbolts to 16-3-1 record and an appearance in the S.J. Group IV quarterfinals.
Sophia Ridolfo, Buena Regional
The senior scored 27 goals and had 13 assists. She finished her Chiefs career with 87 goals and 38 assists.
Summer Reimet, Ocean City
The sophomore scored 35 goals and had six assists. She and Faith Slimmer share the single-season Ocean City record. Reimet has 40 goals and 10 assists in her career.
Midfield
Isabella Burhanna, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The junior had 12 assists to lead the Villagers to the S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals. She also scored eight goals.
Rylee Getter, Absegami
The senior scored 13 goals and had two assists for the Braves. Getter finished with 35 career goals, the eighth most in program history, and 13 assists.
Hailey Gould, ACIT
The senior captain scored a team-leading 23 goals. Gould also added 14 assists.
Megan Lockwood, Southern Regional
The senior led the Rams with 15 assists, the program’s single-season record. Lockwood, who also scored six goals, finished her career with school records in goals (43) and assists (38).
Carly Reighard, Ocean City
The senior had 16 assists and scored seven goals in the Red Raiders’ state championship run. She finished her career with 25 assists and 17 goals.
Corissa Robbins, Cedar Creek
The senior led the Pirates to the S.J Group II quarterfinals with 12 assists. Robbins added eight goals. She finished her career with 18 assists and 11 goals.
Defense
Jordan Bard, Millville
The senior helped the Thunderbolts finish with eight shutouts. Only twice this season did the defense allow more than two goals. She added two goals.
Casey Biglan, Egg Harbor Township
The junior anchored an EHT defense that recorded a single-season program-record 11 shutouts. Biglan also scored twice for the Eagles.
Samantha Hurban, Buena Regional
The junior played a major role in the Chiefs’ nine shutouts. She also had two assists and scored a goal.
Delaney Lappin, Ocean City
The senior led a strong Ocean City defense that did not allow more than two goals in a game all season. Lappin also play a big role on offense, scoring seven goals and adding four assists. She finished her career with 28 goals and nine assists.
Gianna Patitucci, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The sophomore helped the Villagers record nine shutouts, a big factor in their CAL United title. Patitucci also scored eight goals and had five assists.
Goalie
Abbey Fenton, Ocean City
The senior had a program-record 19 shutouts and posted a 0.343 goals-against average. Fenton set the program record for wins in a season (24) and a career (53).
Second Team
Forward
Kelsey Andres, Millville
Aileen Cahill, Pinelands Regional
Olivia Fiocchi, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Sage Glover, Mainland Regional
Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic
Kira Sides, Middle Township
Midfield
Julianna Giordano, Millville
Jenna Hans, Wildwood
Alicia Jones, Cedar Creek
Meghan Pellegrino, Mainland Regional
Hope Slimmer, Ocean City
Defense
Suzy Dietrich, Ocean City
Courtney Gaston, Absegami
Megan McCully, Holy Spirit
Kristen Semet, Egg Harbor Township
Goalie
Grace Baumgartel, Egg Harbor Township
Leona Macrina, Wildwood Catholic
