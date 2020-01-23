Abbey Fenton grew up kicking a ball around the back yard of her home with her older sister Nicholl.
Abbey’s love of sports built from there.
Now an Ocean City High School senior, Fenton is a three-sport standout for the Red Raiders.
“We were always throwing around balls in the back yard and kicking around soccer balls,” Fenton said. “We’ve always loved sports.”
She currently leads the Ocean City girls basketball team in scoring with a 9.3 average. Ocean City (7-5) hosts rival Mainland Regional (8-3) at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of the 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout. The Red Raiders started the season 1-5 but have won six straight.
“The beginning was not what we wanted,” Fenton said. “But I feel like that has helped us. We’ve turned it around, and now we’re just focused on one game at a time. We had to stay confident and stay focused.”
Fenton is in the midst of a standout senior year. In the fall, she starred at goalie for the Red Raiders' girls soccer team that won the state Group III championship. She set the school record for career wins with 53.
Fenton also plays goalie in lacrosse, where she made 123 saves and had three shutouts last season.
Fenton plans to play lacrosse and possibly soccer at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania. She plans to be a kindergarten for first-grade teacher.
Abbey and Nicholl are the daughters of Kristie and Joe Fenton. Nicholl is currently a junior at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where she plays field hockey.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Abbey discussed several topics, including what it’s like to attend Ocean City.
On being a younger sister
When (Nicholl is) in college, I have the house to myself. But I grew up watching her. She’s done some good things in high school and college, and I grew up wanting to be like her and follow in her footsteps. But I like being the (younger sister). You get a lot of perks.
On being a three-sport athlete
It’s hard, but I enjoy it. It keeps you on a schedule. It keeps me balanced in my life. I like knowing that I always have something to do. If I had a season off, I’d probably be bored.
On her decision to attend Cabrini
First time I went there I could see myself being there. It had everything I wanted. It checked all the boxes. I knew that was the place I wanted to go. I want to be a teacher. I’ve always liked to be around kids and watch them grow and develop.
On what she does to relax
I watch TV (laughs). I watch “The Bachelor.” I’m into reality TV. I find it interesting to see what people’s lives are like.
On winning a state soccer championship
That was awesome. There’s not enough words to describe how great that was, especially in my senior year. That’s something you dream about all the time.
On attending Ocean City High School
The atmosphere is always good, especially around sports. The school supports its sports teams, which is great. It’s just a great place to go. You look out the window, and you see the boardwalk and the Ferris wheel. You can’t beat it.
