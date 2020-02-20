Nick Sannino watched a lot of wrestling when his career on the mat first started, but not in the way he'd hoped.
The Ocean City High School senior would travel to tournaments with friends and would often lose in an early round.
“I wasn’t the best wrestler as a kid,” he said. “I lost a lot more than I won. But I just stuck with it. I love the sport.”
Times have changed.
Sannino is one of the state’s best heavyweights.
He will defend his District 32 championship at Absegami at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sannino, who has 107 career wins and has 25 pins this season, is trying to become the Red Raiders' first state place winner since Mike Galante finished fourth in 2003. Sannino made to Jim Whelan Board Hall in Atlantic City last year, winning one of three matches.
“I’m ready to go,” Sannino said. “This is going to be my year. I worked really hard this summer to (achieve) the goal of being in Atlantic City. I feel like I can do really well.”
Sannino plans to wrestle in college, but he has yet to decide on a school.
Sannino, 18, lives in the Petersburg section of Upper Township.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, he discussed several tropics, including his passion for restoring old bicycles.
On the slow start to his wrestling career and his success now
It’s ironic. All my friends (from the beginning of my career) are still really good. I was horrible, and now we’re all getting together. It’s pretty cool to see.
On what he likes about wrestling
I love the fact that you can just go out there and pretty much brawl. You just go out. There’s rules, but you can be physical and not get in trouble for it.
On reaching the 100-win mark
It was remarkable. It was insane. I’m up there with some of the greats in Ocean City now.
On wrestling at Boardwalk Hall
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing. When I was little, I used to be in the stands with my dad. He would say, "This is where the last match of your high school career will be." Now that I’m on the floor, it’s astounding. It’s like nothing else.
On his career plans
I would like to be some sort off engineer, either mechanic or automotive. I’ve always been a big fan of math, and engineering is a very technical hands-on type of thing. That’s what I like to do.
On his hobby of restoring old bicycles
I was watching "American Pickers" on TV. I saw a bike that was worth a lot of money. I’m like, "Wait, I think I have that bike out back." I looked, and it was that bike. I restored it and put it back together, and it worked. It’s called a swing bike. Right now, in my shed, I have about 20 restored bikes. I keep them, I ride them around.
