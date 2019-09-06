Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City vs. Lower Cape May Regional during the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 6, 2019.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School football team couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the season Friday.
The Red Raiders dominated on offense and defense en route to a 35-0 victory over host Lower Cape May Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivisional game.
“It was really important for us to get off to a good start,” Ocean City senior running back/linebacker Isaac Wilson said. “We’re hoping this sets the tone for the rest of the season.”
Ocean City’s offense was flawless in the early going.
Led by Wilson and junior quarterback Joe Repetti, the Red Raiders needed just 12 plays to score touchdowns on their first five possessions.
Wilson rushed for 83 yards on just eight carries and scored two touchdowns. Repetti, making his first varsity start, threw a pair of TD passes.
“I was a little nervous before the game, but that went away after the first play,” said Repetti, who completed his first six passes for 142 yards. “I thought scoring on our first possession was big. It gave us the momentum right away.”
Junior running back Jake Inserra capped the first series with an 18-yard TD run on the fourth play, breaking two tackles en route to the end zone.
The Red Raiders needed just four plays to score again on their next possession. Wilson dashed through a huge hole on the left side and scored from 18 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
Three more offensive plays netted three more touchdowns.
Ocean City had the wind at its back in the opening quarter and took advantage of it when Repetti connected with star wide receiver Jake Schneider for a 42-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The Red Raiders extended the lead to 28-0 when Repetti hit junior tight end Brad Jamison with a quick slant. Jamison twisted away from two would-be tacklers, then broke free for a 58-yard TD.
Wilson ended the first-half streak with a 35-yard TD with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half.
“It was an RPO (run-pass option), and Joe did a great job of getting me the ball,” Jamison said. “Then I saw some daylight.”
Ocean City’s defense was just as impressive.
The Red Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage, bottling up Lower’s running game and putting constant pressure on Caper-Tigers junior quarterback Connor Eckel.
Wilson and Jamison led a pass rush that produced seven sacks. Ocean City also allowed just 60 total yards through three quarters before letting the junior varisty players get some playing time.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but I was pleased,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “I wanted them to execute well and play fast, and they did that. We still need to improve on some things, and if we can do that, I think we’re a playoff team.”
Ocean City 21 14 0 0 — 35
Lower Cape May 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
OC — Inserra 18 run. (McGonigle kick)
OC — Wilson 18 run. (McGonigle kick)
OC — Schneider 42 pass from Repetti. (McGonigle kick)
SECOND QUARTER
OC — Jamison 58 pass from Repetti. (McGonigle kick)
OC — Wilson 35 run. (McGonigle kick)
Records: Ocean City 1-0; Lower Cape May 0-1.
GALLERY: Ocean City at Lower Cape May
