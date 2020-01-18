OCEAN CITY — Jacob Wilson was unstoppable Saturday, winning all three of his 152-pound bouts in a quad meet.
The sophomore, however, did not have the result he wanted in his first bout. But Wilson still accomplished what the Ocean City High School wrestling team needed.
Wilson won by a decision, a pin and a major decision to lead the Red Raiders to a sweep against Oakcrest, Clayton and Gloucester City.
Ocean City, which improved to 9-3, defeated Oakcrest 40-39, Gloucester City 51-21 and Clayton 58-24.
The Falcons defeated the Clippers 45-29 and the Lions 46-27 to improve to 9-2. Clayton beat Gloucester 49-27.
But the Oakcrest-Ocean City match was the highlight of the day.
“Going into that one, we knew it was going to be a tough match,” Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. “Our kids performed well. We told them to go out there and do what you have to do."
Ocean City opened the match with three straight pins and built a 24–12 lead after six bouts.
But Oakcrest won the next five bouts to take a 39-24 lead, including Hunter Horsey' technical fall at 113 and Frank Gabriel's major decision at 132.
The Red Raiders’ Charley Cossaboone and Tommy Oves had back-to-back pins at 138 and 145, respectively. Ocean City trailed 39-36 entering the final bout.
Wilson, who was hoping to earn a quick takedown leading to an eventual major decision (four team points), instead won 6-3 (three team points) over the Falcons’ Joshua Mensah to tie the match at 39-39.
And the Red Raiders won the tiebreaker (most pins, 7-5).
“I had no idea (about having the tiebreaker),” said Wilson, 15, of Ocean City. “At a certain point, I was on top, so I just had to settle down because I already had the lead.
“(A takedown) didn’t really work in my favor, so I had to keep working," Wilson said. "I’m just glad my teammates put in the work to get us that tiebreaker.”
The 40-39 loss to Ocean City was a difficult one for Oakcrest.
"We make it a model to bounce back," said Mensah, 18, of Mays Landing. "That loss to O.C. hurt (because) it came down to me. It was important that we bounced back. It was important for me and my positivity."
Against Clayton, Oakcrest led 36-29 with two bouts left. Mensah then had a 12-6 decision to give his team a 10-point lead.
Mensah also pinned his opponent in the Falcons' win over the Lions.
"We are a bounce-back team," he said. "If we lose, we never just stay down. The entire team all across come back."
Hogan Horsey pinned all his opponents for Oakcrest. Amir Cherry had two pins and a decision. Hayden Horsey had two pins and won his bout against Clayton by forfeit. The Falcons' roster features four wrestlers from the Horsey family — three brothers and a cousin.
Oakcrest is on a mission to capture the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title for the first time since 2007.
"That was an emotional loss (to Ocean City) for all of us," Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said. "I told them that adversity builds character. It shows they are able to adapt and come back from a hard loss."
The Red Raiders' Cossaboone, Aiden Fisher (182) and Nick Sannino (285) each pinned all three of their opponents.
"It's a big boost coming in," said Calhoun, the Ocean City coach. "You never know what is going to happen in a quad. Sometimes you have a good win and then a letdown. But that never happened. The kids wrestled well."
Ocean City 40,
Oakcrest 39
106— Hogan Horsey O p. Dominic Morrill OC (0:42); 113— Hunter Horsey O tf. Gavin Gregorec OC (16-1, 3:44); 120— Hayden Horsey O p. Jon Wootton OC (1:16); 126— David Flippen O p. Mike Young OC (0:35); 132— Frank Gabriel O md. Louie Williams OC 12-0; 138— Charley Cossaboone OC p. Paul Rivera O (1:33); 145—Tommy Oves OC p. Jurdain Hendricks O (0:51); 152— Jacob Wilson OC d. Josh Mensah O 6-3; 160— Joey Garcia OC p. Mason Horsey O (1:02); 170— Sam Williams OC p. Jason Hearn O (0:45); 182— Aiden Fisher OC p. Zymir Newman O (1:52); 195— James Curtis O p. Will McGinn OC (0:50); 220— Amir Cherry O p. Matt Christy OC (4:50); 285— Nick Sannino OC p. Robert Hagel (0:20).
Match started at 160 pounds
Oakcrest 45,
Clayton 29
106— Ho. Horsey O p. C (4:38); 113— Hu. Horsey wins by disqualification; 120— Ha. Horsey O wins by forfeit; 126— C md. Flippen 10-1; 132— Rivera O p. C (3:02); 138— Gabriel O by forfeit; 145— C md. Hendricks O 10-2; 152— Mensah O d. C 12-6; 160— M. Horsey O p. C (0:58); 170— C p. Jason Hearn O (1:15); 182— C p. Newman O (3:26); 195— C p. Curtis O; (1:28); 220— Cherry O p. C (1:53); 285— C p. Hagel O (0:45)
Match started at 170 pounds
Ocean City 58
Clayton 24
106— C p. Morill OC (2:29);113— Gregorec OC by forfeit; 120— Wootton OC by forfeit; 126— C p. Liam Cupit OC (3:12); 132— L. Williams p. C (3:36); 138— Cossaboone OC p. (2:27); 145— Oves OC p. C (0:48); 152— Wilson OC md. C 9-0; 160— Garcia OC p. (0:53); 170— S. Williams p. C (0:28); 182— Fisher OC p. C (0:42); 195— C p. McGinn OC (0:46); 220— Christy OC p. C (4:16); 285— Sannino OC p. C (0:30).
Match started at 182 pounds
Oakcrest 58,
Gloucester City 24
106—Ho. Horsey p. GC (2:32); 113—Hu. Horsey p. GC (0:56); 120— Ha. Horsey O. p. GC (4:11); 126— GC p. Flippen O (O:56); 132— Gabriel O p. GC (0:36); 138—GC d. Rivera O 12-5; 145—Hendricks O p. GC (3:45); 152— Mensah O p. GC (2:43); 160— M. Horsey md. GC 15-6; 170—GC p. Hearn O (1:23); 182— GC p. Newman O (0:26); 195— Curtis O d. GC 11-6; 220— Cherry O d. GC 3-2; 285— GC p. Hagel O (1:02).
Match started at 106 pounds
Ocean City 51,
Gloucester City 21
106— GC p. Morill (0:35); 113— Gregorec p. GC (1:00); 120— Wootton d. GC 4-2; 126—GC p. Young OC (0:22); 132—L. Williams OOC d. GC 7-1; 138—Cossaboone OC p. GC (0:14); 145—Oves p. GC (0:41); 152— Wilson OC p. GC (4:48); 160— Garcia OC p. GC (1:03); 170— S. Williams OC p. GC (0:24); 182— Fisher OC p. GC (3:42); 195— GC p. McGinn OC (1:10); 220— GC d. Christy OC 12-7; 285— Sannino OC d. GC 3-0.
Match began at 170 pounds.
106 pounds
Southern Regional’s Conor Collins dropped a 4-3 decision to Brick Memorial’s Anthony Santaniello on Thursday in a match between two of the top freshmen in the state. Pinelands Regional freshman standout Mason Livio went 3-0 Saturday and has won 10 straight matches.
1. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (13-2)
2. Mason Livio, Pinelands Regional (12-1)
3. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep (11-5)
113 pounds
Top-ranked D’Amani Almodovar of St. Augustine Prep won an 8-6 decision against No. 2 Sean Cowan of Absegami on Jan. 8. Almodovar went 4-0 with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision in the Virginia Duals.
1. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep (15-5)
2. Sean Cowan, Absegami (12-2)
3. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (11-2)
120 pounds
Oakcrest’s Hayden Horsey is 7-0 with four pins and a major decision since Jan. 1.
1. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (12-3)
2. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (10-3)
3. Devon Bohn, Lower Cape May Regional (11-3)
126 pounds
Oakcrest’s David Flippen has won 11 straight matches, including four pins and two major decisions.
1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (5-3)
2. David Flippen, Oakcrest (12-1)
3. Nicholas Faldetta, Egg Harbor Township (11-8)
132 pounds
The Prep’s Brock Zurawski went 3-1 with three major decisions at the Virginia Duals. Oakcrest’s Frank Gabriel is 7-0 with five pins and two forfeits since Jan. 1.
1. Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine Prep (15-4)
2. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (8-2)
3. Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest (12-1)
138 pounds
Southern Regional Eddie Hummel, a state qualifier last season, won a 14-5 major decision against returning District 27 champion and state qualifier Ryan Smith of Brick Memorial on Thursday. Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman bumped up to 145 and pinned District 29 runner-up Travis Brown of Pinelands Regional on Jan. 7. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa is unbeaten and has earned bonus points in 13 of his 14 wins this season.
1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (14-0)
2. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (6-2)
3. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (14-0)
145 pounds
Top-ranked Jack Schiavo of Egg Harbor Township is 9-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers with eight of the nine wins coming by pin.
1. Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Township (13-3)
2. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (11-4)
3. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (9-8)
152 pounds
Southern Regional freshman standout Cole Velardi is 6-0 with four pins since Jan. 1. St. Augustine Prep’s William Bumbernick debuts in the rankings in the No. 3 spot.
1. Cole Velardi, Southern Regional (14-1)
2. Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional (12-4)
3. William Bumbernick, St. Augustine Prep (6-7)
160 pounds
Southern Regional’s Robert Woodcock had his 13-match winning streak to start the season snapped Thursday in a 6-4 loss to fellow returning state qualifier Joe Colon of Brick Memorial. Colon went to St. Augustine Prep last season. St. Augustine Prep’s Alex Marshall jumps from third to second. Marshall went 3-1 with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision in the Virginia Duals. Middle Township’s Karl Giulian breaks into the rankings at No. 3 after finishing second in the Buc Classic on Saturday.
1. Robert Woodcock, Southern Regional (13-1)
2. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (13-4)
3. Karl Giulian, Middle Township (6-2)
170 pounds
St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano has been dominant this season, picking up bonus points in 15 of his 16 wins. Absegami’s George Rhodes has won nine straight matches with five pins and a technical fall during the run.
1. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (14-2)
2. Alexi Giordano, St. Joseph (16-1)
3. George Rhodes, Absegami (13-3)
182 pounds
Southern Regional’s Ben LoParo has earned bonus points in seven of his eight wins this season with four pins. Middle’s David Giulian finished third in the Buc Classic.
1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (8-1)
2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (6-4)
3. David Giulian, Middle Township (13-2)
195 pounds
St. Augustine Prep returning state place-winner Mike Misita went 5-0 over the past week. Misita went 4-0 with a pin, two major decisions and two forfeits in the Virginia Duals. Lacey’s Vin Ceglie is 9-0 with five pins since Jan. 1. Absegami’s Mikal Taylor went 3-0 on Saturday as the Braves wept a quad with wins against Gateway Regional, Pitman and Lower Cape May.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (12-2)
2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (14-2)
3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (12-4)
220 pounds
Buena Regional’s Tony Thompson has won 11 straight matches, earning bonus points in all 11 -- nine pins and a major decision. Southern Regional’s Gabe Murray debuts in the rankings at No. 3. Murray finished second in the Robin Leff tournament earlier this season.
1. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (14-1)
2. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (11-3)
3. Gabe Murray, Southern Regional (5-2)
285 pounds
Southern Regional’s J.T. Cornelius has earned bonus points in 13 of his 14 wins this season with eight pins and three major decisions. Cornelius’ only loss came to defending state runner-up Kyle Jacob of Paramus. Jacob is ranked 11th in the country by InterMat. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino has been equally dominant with 12 first-period pins this season.
1. J.T. Cornelius, Southern Regional (14-1)
2. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (11-1)
3. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (14-0)
