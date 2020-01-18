OCEAN CITY — Jacob Wilson was unstoppable Saturday, winning all three of his 152-pound bouts in a quad meet.

The sophomore, however, did not have the result he wanted in his first bout. But Wilson still accomplished what the Ocean City High School wrestling team needed.

Wilson won by a decision, a pin and a major decision to lead the Red Raiders to a sweep against Oakcrest, Clayton and Gloucester City.

Ocean City, which improved to 9-3, defeated Oakcrest 40-39, Gloucester City 51-21 and Clayton 58-24.

The Falcons defeated the Clippers 45-29 and the Lions 46-27 to improve to 9-2. Clayton beat Gloucester 49-27.

But the Oakcrest-Ocean City match was the highlight of the day.

“Going into that one, we knew it was going to be a tough match,” Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. “Our kids performed well. We told them to go out there and do what you have to do."

Ocean City opened the match with three straight pins and built a 24–12 lead after six bouts.

But Oakcrest won the next five bouts to take a 39-24 lead, including Hunter Horsey' technical fall at 113 and Frank Gabriel's major decision at 132. 

The Red Raiders’ Charley Cossaboone and Tommy Oves had back-to-back pins at 138 and 145, respectively. Ocean City trailed 39-36 entering the final bout.

Wilson, who was hoping to earn a quick takedown leading to an eventual major decision (four team points), instead won 6-3 (three team points) over the Falcons’ Joshua Mensah to tie the match at 39-39.

And the Red Raiders won the tiebreaker (most pins, 7-5).

“I had no idea (about having the tiebreaker),” said Wilson, 15, of Ocean City. “At a certain point, I was on top, so I just had to settle down because I already had the lead. 

“(A takedown) didn’t really work in my favor, so I had to keep working," Wilson said. "I’m just glad my teammates put in the work to get us that tiebreaker.”

The 40-39 loss to Ocean City was a difficult one for Oakcrest.

"We make it a model to bounce back," said Mensah, 18, of Mays Landing. "That loss to O.C. hurt (because) it came down to me. It was important that we bounced back. It was important for me and my positivity."

Against Clayton, Oakcrest led 36-29 with two bouts left. Mensah then had a 12-6 decision to give his team a 10-point lead.

Mensah also pinned his opponent in the Falcons' win over the Lions.

"We are a bounce-back team," he said. "If we lose, we never just stay down. The entire team all across come back."

Hogan Horsey pinned all his opponents for Oakcrest. Amir Cherry had two pins and a decision. Hayden Horsey had two pins and won his bout against Clayton by forfeit. The Falcons' roster features four wrestlers from the Horsey family — three brothers and a cousin.

Oakcrest is on a mission to capture the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title for the first time since 2007.

"That was an emotional loss (to Ocean City) for all of us," Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said. "I told them that adversity builds character. It shows they are able to adapt and come back from a hard loss."

The Red Raiders' Cossaboone, Aiden Fisher (182) and Nick Sannino (285) each pinned all three of their opponents. 

"It's a big boost coming in," said Calhoun, the Ocean City coach. "You never know what is going to happen in a quad. Sometimes you have a good win and then a letdown. But that never happened. The kids wrestled well."

Ocean City 40,

Oakcrest 39

106— Hogan Horsey O p. Dominic Morrill OC (0:42); 113— Hunter Horsey O tf. Gavin Gregorec OC (16-1, 3:44); 120— Hayden Horsey O p. Jon Wootton OC (1:16); 126— David Flippen O p. Mike Young OC (0:35); 132— Frank Gabriel O md. Louie Williams OC 12-0; 138— Charley Cossaboone OC p. Paul Rivera O (1:33); 145—Tommy Oves OC p. Jurdain Hendricks O (0:51); 152— Jacob Wilson OC d. Josh Mensah O 6-3; 160— Joey Garcia OC p. Mason Horsey O (1:02); 170— Sam Williams OC p. Jason Hearn O (0:45); 182— Aiden Fisher OC p. Zymir Newman O (1:52); 195— James Curtis O p. Will McGinn OC (0:50); 220— Amir Cherry O p. Matt Christy OC (4:50); 285— Nick Sannino OC p. Robert Hagel (0:20).

Match started at 160 pounds

Oakcrest 45,

Clayton 29

106— Ho. Horsey O p. C (4:38); 113— Hu. Horsey wins by disqualification; 120— Ha. Horsey O wins by forfeit; 126— C md. Flippen 10-1; 132— Rivera O p. C (3:02); 138— Gabriel O by forfeit; 145— C md. Hendricks O 10-2; 152— Mensah O d. C 12-6; 160— M. Horsey O p. C (0:58); 170— C p. Jason Hearn O (1:15); 182— C p. Newman O (3:26); 195— C p. Curtis O; (1:28); 220— Cherry O p. C (1:53); 285— C p. Hagel O (0:45)

Match started at 170 pounds

Ocean City 58

Clayton 24

106— C p. Morill OC (2:29);113— Gregorec OC by forfeit; 120— Wootton OC by forfeit; 126— C p. Liam Cupit OC (3:12); 132— L. Williams p. C (3:36); 138— Cossaboone OC p. (2:27); 145— Oves OC p. C (0:48); 152— Wilson OC md. C 9-0; 160— Garcia OC p. (0:53); 170— S. Williams p. C (0:28); 182— Fisher OC p. C (0:42); 195— C p. McGinn OC (0:46); 220— Christy OC p. C (4:16); 285— Sannino OC p. C (0:30).

Match started at 182 pounds

Oakcrest 58,

Gloucester City 24

106—Ho. Horsey p. GC (2:32); 113—Hu. Horsey p. GC (0:56); 120— Ha. Horsey O. p. GC (4:11); 126— GC p. Flippen O (O:56); 132— Gabriel O p. GC (0:36); 138—GC d. Rivera O 12-5; 145—Hendricks O p. GC (3:45); 152— Mensah O p. GC (2:43); 160— M. Horsey md. GC 15-6; 170—GC p. Hearn O (1:23); 182— GC p. Newman O (0:26); 195— Curtis O d. GC 11-6; 220— Cherry O d. GC 3-2; 285— GC p. Hagel O (1:02).

Match started at 106 pounds

Ocean City 51,

Gloucester City 21

106— GC p. Morill (0:35); 113— Gregorec p. GC (1:00); 120— Wootton d. GC 4-2; 126—GC p. Young OC (0:22); 132—L. Williams OOC d. GC 7-1; 138—Cossaboone OC p. GC (0:14); 145—Oves p. GC (0:41); 152— Wilson OC p. GC (4:48); 160— Garcia OC p. GC (1:03); 170— S. Williams OC p. GC (0:24); 182— Fisher OC p. GC (3:42); 195— GC p. McGinn OC (1:10); 220— GC d. Christy OC 12-7; 285— Sannino OC d. GC 3-0.

Match began at 170 pounds.

