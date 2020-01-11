The Ocean City High School wrestling team swept a tri-meet at Millville on Saturday.
The Red Raiders beat Cumberland Regional 78-6 and earned a 57-21 win over the host Thunderbolts.
Four Red Raiders had two-pin days: Jon Wootton (120 pounds), Jacob Wilson (152), Joey Garcia (160) and Sam Williams (170). Also earning pins were Gavin Gregorec (113), Louie Williams (132), Tommy Oves (145), Aiden Fisher (182), Matt Christy (220) and Nick Sannino (285).
Millville’s Matt Clemens (113), Demear Trammell (126) and Edison Andino (195) picked up pins in the loss to Ocean City.
The Colts’ lone victory against the Red Raiders came from a Irvin Gabdy’s first-period pin at 126 pounds.
Ocean City 78,
Cumberland Regional 6
106—Dominic Morrill OC b forfeit; 113—Gavin Gregorec OC p. Pedro Chavez 0:57; 120—Jon Wootton OC p. Kael Jespersen; 126—Irvin Gandy CR p. Mike Young 1:24; 132—Louie Williams OC p. Alberto Rubi Leon 3:34; 138—Charley Cossaboone OC by forfeit; 145—Tommy Oves OC p. Jacon Michelotti 1:33; 152—Jacob Wilson OC p. Calvin Saez 3:56; 160—Joey Garcia OC p. Khari Boulware 3:48; 170—Sam Williams OC p. WIlliam Sault 1:14; 182—Aiden Fisher OC p. Eric Chu 1:08; 195—Aidan Nelson OC by forfeit; 220—Matt Christy OC by forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino OC by forfeit.
Records—NA.
Match began at 160 pounds
Ocean City 57,
Millville 21
106—Dominic Morrill OC by forfeit; 113—Matt Clemens M p. Gavin Gregorec 1:52; 120—Jon Wooton OC p. Miguel Centeno 2:56; 126—Demear Trammell M p. Mike Young 0:59; 132—Louie Williams OC d. Anthony Romero 1:38; 138—Charley Cossaboone OC p. Thomas Roman 1:32; 145—Connor Forand M d. Tommy Oves 10-4; 152—Jacob Wilson OC p. Jared Mendell 0:32; 160—Joey Garcia OC p. Michael Rios 2:51; 170—Sam Williams OC p. Bishop Giddens 1:08; 182—Aidan Fisher OC by forfeit; 195—Edison Andino M p. Aidan Nelson 3:02; 220—Matt Christy OC p. Marlon Willis 1:22; 285—Nick Sannino OC p. Jaydan Wright 1:38.
Records—NA.
Match began at 170 pounds
Holmdel 34,
Lacey Township 30
106—Aidan Ott LT by forfeit; 113—Nicholas Ammirati H d. Mason Heck 10-6; 120—Vinny Fantasia LT p. Anthony Peloro 3:08; 126—Zach Rabkin H d. Andre Ferrauiolo 8-2; 132—Tom Ammirati H p. Tyler Santana :36; 138—Colin Rolak LT d. Matteo Pinnero 5-4; 145—Ian Flanagan H p. Justin Cilento 1:36; 152—Luke DuPont H p. Matt Coon 4:22; 160—Thomas Cleary H md Angelo Santiago 14-3; 170—Logan Carter LT d. Chris Bell 12-11; 182—Victor Wladica H d. Jackson Brandt UTB 3-2; 195—Vincent Ceglie LT by forfeit; 220—Gerard O’Connor LT by forfeit; 285—Michael Pavlinetz H d. John Stevens 3-2.
Records—Lacey 6-3.
Match began at 138 pounds
Pinelands quad
Donovan Catholic 66, Pinelands Reg. 15
Point Pleasant Borough 72, Pinelands 9
Toms River East 66, Pinelands Reg. 16
106— Mason Livio PR (3-0) by forfeit, d. PP 2-1, p. TR 1:10; 113—DC p. Eric Helfrich PR (0-1) 1:20; PP by forfeit; TR by forfeit; 120—DC p. Mark Slino PR (0-3) (0:35), PP p. 1:0, TR p. 1:13; 126—DC p. Austin Koeppen PR (0-2) 1:16, TR p. (0:25); PP p. Nicholas Muso PR (0-1) 3:10 132—DC p. Thomas Rosetti PR (0-1) 1:50; PP p. Astin Koeppen PR (0-1) 3:41; TR p. Muso (1-1) PR (0:32) 138—Travis Brown PR (1-0) d. DC 7-4; PP by forfeit; TR by forfeit; 145—DC p. Matthew Albanese PR (0-1) 2:00; PP by forfeit; TR by forfeit; 152—DC p. Thomas Exel PR (0-1) 1:20; PP by forfeit; TR by forfeit; 160—Gavin Stewart PR (2-1) p. DC 1:43, PP p. (0:59), md. TR 9-1; 170—DC p. Dylan Servis PR (0-3) 1:35, PP p. 2:33, TR p. 1:14; 182—DC by forfeit; PP by forfeit; TR by forfeit; 195—DC by forfeit; PP by forfeit; TR by forfeit; 220—DC p. Thomas McNeil PR (0-3) 1:44, PP p. 2:59, TR p. 2:35; 285—DC p. Avery Maski PR (1-1) 2:28,p. TR (0:30) ; Mateo Mena PR (1-0) p. PP 5:37.
Records—NA.
From Friday
Lower Cape May Reg. 37,
Middle Twp. 29
106— Andrew Nelson M won by forfeit; 113— Matthew Sgrignoli M md. Douglas L 18-10; 120— Devon Bohn L p. Afrien Laboy M (1:49); 126—Evan Dugan M p. Mike Castellano L (5:51); 132—Wesley Tosto L by forfeit; 138—Alick Killian M p. David Tosto (3:02); 145—Cameron Leslie L P. Matthew Gariano M (2:45); 152—Mike Adelizzi M d. Christian Campanaro L 13-8; 160—Karl Giulian M d. Eckel L10-6; 170—Braydon Castillo L p. Jayden Matthews M 1:12; 182—Dave Giulian M d. Jonaas Lumbruno L 10-4; 195—Sean Connelly L d. Jadan Farrow M 7-4; 220—Matthew Craig L p. Chris Miller M (0:57); 285— Ryan Jackson L d. Dom Galati M 7-3.
Records—Lower 7-1; Middle 0-3.
Match began at 106 pounds
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.