DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — If it was one of New Jersey’s last sporting events for the foreseeable future, the Ocean City High School girls basketball team made it worthwhile.
Abbey Fenton scored 17 points as the Red Raiders beat Westampton Tech 50-38 in a state Group III semifinal at Deptford Township on Thursday. No spectators were allowed to attend because of concerns over COVID-19.
Ocean City (23-8) advances to the state final against Ramapo on Sunday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River. But with the virus and all the cancellations it has caused, there’s no telling if that game will be played as scheduled.
“It was strange not having a lot of people, but you just have to come to play,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said.
The Red Raiders did that and more. Senior forward Delaney Lappin scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds. Senior center Emma Finnegan grabbed 12 rebounds. Lauren Mirsky sank 5 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
Ocean City showed its grit in the third quarter.
Westampton Tech (20-9) had the lead and momentum. The Panthers scored the first five points of the second half to build a 21-16 lead. They had closed the first half on a 7-0 run.
“They hit a couple of tough shots,” Baruffi said. “You just can’t panic. We’ve been in games like this all year.”
Fenton, as she has done all season, rescued the Red Raiders with her perimeter shooting.
The senior made two third-quarter 3-pointers, the second one gave the Red Raiders a 26-25 lead with 3 minutes, 1 second left in the third quarter. Her layup with 1:50 left in the third put Ocean City up 29-27.
The Red Raiders never trailed again.
“Her doing that today is no surprise,” Baruffi said of Fenton’s critical baskets. “She’s been doing it all year.”
Ocean City began the fourth quarter on an 8-1 run to build a double-digit lead. Mirsky scored two baskets during that stretch and had nine of her points in the fourth quarter.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Red Raiders hugged each other in celebration. They are in the midst of a memorable season. They recovered from a 1-5 start. They upset rival Mainland Regional 32-29 in Tuesday’s South Jersey final.
They want to keep playing.
“We’ve got a lot to prove,” Baruffi said. “I don’t think anybody thought we would be here. I hope they do everything they can to let us play.”
Westampton Tech 5 11 12 10 – 38
Ocean City 8 8 15 19 – 50
WT – Burrell19, Kolliegbo 5, McNair 0, Price 2, Brannon 10, Sutphin 2
OC – Brestle 3, Mirsky 11, Finnegan 3, Panico 6, Lappin 10, Fenton 17
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.