Fisher Hudak, John Lindsay and Ori Levy-Smith each scored to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
Kyle Harper, Fisher Hudak and John Lindsay each assisted for the Red Raiders (1-0). Kyle Plenn made six saves. Ocean City and Absegami were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Alexander Rebelledo scored for Absegami (1-2). Santino Giacomo made seven saves.
Oakcrest 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Nick Capococrdo scored eight minutes into the game for the Falcons. Gabe Paz also scored. Mason Stokes and Colin Veltri each had assists. Ryan Liberty made seven saves in the shutout.
Hunter MacDonald made 14 saves for Cedar Creek.
Millville 2,
ACIT 1
Treshan Stevenson and Jeremiah Nunez both scored for the Thunderbolts. Steve Morales and Josh Dion each had an assist. Nate Goranson made two saves.
The Red Hawks’ Isidro Sanchez opened the scoring in the first half.
Cherry Hill East 3,
Middle Twp. 2
David Gardner and Gavin Quinn scored for the Panthers (2-1). Gavin Dolack made six saves.
Eddie Grant scored twice for Cherry Hill East (2-1-1).
From Sunday
Delsea Reg. 1,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Chad Mathias made seven saves for the Colts (0-1).
Aidan Burns scored for the Crusaders (1-2). Branden Langley made four saves.
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 4,
Absegami 0
David Gardner scored three goals for the Panthers (2-0). Brendon Bartha had two assists. Jonathan Gardner scored once. Steven Berrodin and Max Gilbert each had one assist. Gavin Dolack and Braiden Scarpa each made four saves.
Sonny Giacomo made five saves for the Braves (0-1).
Girls soccer
Mainland Reg. 7,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Camryn Dirkes scored three goals for the Mustangs (2-0). Serena D’Anna scored twice. Sarah Cipkins and Abbey Lodgek each scored once. Gina Geraci had three assists, and Meghan Pellegrino added two assists. Madison Dougherty made two saves.
Kiara Soto made 23 saves for the Caper Tigers (1-1).
Pleasantville 9,
Penn Tech 2
Iliana Pacheco scored twice and had two assists for the Greyhounds. Samantha Sanchez scored twice on assists from Esmeralda Haro. Lidia Orellana, Jocelynn Rodriguez, Thalia Rodriguez and Diana Sanchez each scored once. Laura Santiago made nine saves.
For Penn Tech, Dalila Velasquez and Natalia Gisone scored. Alyla Martinez made 12 saves.
Lindenwald 6,
Cape May Tech 4
Paige Dooley scored three times for the Hawks. Darcie Francsico scored once. Hailey Pinto was the goaltender. CMT had 29 shots in the game.
Girls volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
The Rams won 25-13, 25-7.
For Southern (2-0), Stephanie Soares led with 19 assists and 10 service points. Rachael Pharo had seven digs, six service points and four kills. Gianna Schiattarella had five kills, two digs and two service points. Summer Davis had five service points and two assists. Madison Gellis had five digs.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
The Wildcats won 25-15, 25-11.
For Pinelands (3-0), Ciara Rheiner had 14 service points. Allison Grotts had 13 assists, eight digs and seven service points. Brittney Houseworth had 13 digs. Adrianna Dancisin had four service points and three digs. Emma Capriglione led the team with seven kills.
For Manchester (0-3), Destiny Adams had three kills and three blocks. Adrianna Paolilo had four service points and two digs.
GCIT 2,
Absegami 0
Kaylin Flukey led the Braves (2-1) with five kills. Angelina Pollino had seven digs and three kills. Kailyn Fortis had seven assists.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Point Pleasant Boro. 0,
The Lions won 25-18, 25-16. Maggie Ann Hodges had seven kills, three service points and one ace. Lacey McKim had 15 assists and two kills. Kaitlyn Sabat had nine kills, two service points and an ace. Kailee Howard had seven service points, four aces three digs and three kills. Rebecca Lorton had eight service points, two aces and two kills.
Point Pleasant fell to 0-2.
From Sunday
Cedar Creek 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0,
The Pirates (1-0) won 25-8, 25-7.
Riley Lower had eight service points, four aces and one kill. Nina Casselberry had six digs, three aces, two assists and two kills. Amanda Purdy had four kills, three service points and two aces. Kylie Ackerman had three three service points and two aces. Angelina Cox had nine assists, six service points, fours and two digs.
