Olivia Fiocchi scored to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Buena Regional in a cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
Isabella Testa made three saves for the Villagers (11-2-1).
Jessica Perella made eight saves for the Chiefs (7-2-3).
Cedar Creek 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Corissa Robbins had three goals for Cedar Creek (9-5-1). Corinne Morgan had a goal and an assist. Olivia Vanelli had three saves.
Kiara Soto had 15 saves for Lower Cape May (3-11).
Holy Spirit 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Gianna Snyder scored twice for Holy Spirit (8-4). Megan McCully, Melody Pugliese, Jenna Bradberry and Hailey Mastro each scored once.
Cape May Tech fell to 2-9.
Kingsway Reg. 1,
Hammonton 0
Victoria Natale scored the only goal of the game in the first half for host Kingsway (7-5-1), and Jackie Descano assisted. Stephanie Martelli had to make three saves for the shutout. Emma Peretti had nine saves for Hammonton (4-8-1).
From Monday
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Pleasantville 0
Bella Orlowicz, Marianna Papazoglou, Gwen Orlowicz, Caroline Deegler, Ivy Bolle and Jersey Rogers each scored once for the Crusaders (6-3-3). Papazoglou also had two assist. Cassidy Robb, Riley Kane and Carly Murphy each had one assist.
Laura Santiago made 13 saves for the Greyhounds (1-8-1).
Cherry Hill East 7,
Middle Twp. 1
Katie Quarry led host Cherry Hill East (7-7) with three goals. Lily Cohen made four saves for the win. Middle fell to 4-7. No other information was available.
Pilgrim Academy 4,
Gloucester County Christian 1
Sophia Parise led Pilgrim Academy with two goals and two assists.
Mackenzie Smith had two goals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.