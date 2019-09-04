Olivia Giordano scored two goals to lead the Millville High School girls soccer team to a 4-3 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game Wednesday.
Kelsey Andres also scored and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (1-0). Kylie Giordano added a goal. Kyra Parsons had four saves.
Corissa Robbins scored twice for Cedar Creek (0-1). Corrine Morgan added one, and Olivia Vanelli had 11 saves.
Hammonton 5,
GCIT 4
Jada Thompson scored twice for the Blue Devils, including the eventual game winner. Remy Smith, Sydney Sorrentino and Kendall Stansbury each scored to help Hammonton win its season opener.
Holy Spirit 8,
St. Joseph 0
Megan McCully and Melody Pugliese scored twice for the Spartans. Kat Patitucci, Angelina Bell, Hailey Mastro and Jenna Bradberry each scored once. Morgan Keil made one save.
For the Wildcats, Fallon Lyons made eight saves. Macie Jacquet made five saves.
Egg Harbor Township 2,
Rancocas Valley Reg. 0
The Eagles (1-0) scored both goals in the second half. Junior Kristen Semet’s goal came in the 46th minute followed by junior Niki Danz’s in the 77th. Eagles goalie Grace Baumgartel, a senior, made 12 saves. Rancocas sophomore Brianna Latham had 13 saves.
Absegami 5,
Winslow Twp. 0
Amber Conway scored three for Absegami (1-0). Brooke Felix added two. Livia Pino and Madison Burns each had an assist. Kelly Askins made three saves in the second half for Absegami. Winslow fell to 0-2.
Field hockey
Mainland Reg. 10,
Bridgeton 0
Casey Murray scored four and added an assist for the Mustangs (1-0). Hannah Blake had two goals. Freshman goaltender Farley O’Brien had three saves. Kylie Carmichael and Lindsey Cellini both scored their first varsity goals.
Bridgeton’s (0-1) goalie Kiara Fuqua had three saves.
Boys soccer
Oakcrest 8,
Buena Reg. 0
Gabe Paz and Asembo Augo each scored twice for the Falcons, who had six first-half goals. Colin Veltri and Nick Capocardo scored one each. Scott Creighton and Ryan liberty combined for three saves in the shutout.
Holy Spirit 10,
St. Joseph 0
De-Quawn Johnson and Christian Kalinowski scored three goals for the Spartans. Johnny Flammer and Emmett Kane each scored once. Nicholas Maldonado had three assists and scored once. Brendan Mackey made two saves.
Allen Guerrero made 12 saves for the Wildcats.
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Highland Reg. 1
Ahmad Brock scored four goals and had two assists for the Eagles. Burak Cimen, Kevin Aguiriano, Manny Ruiz and Luis Ceron each scored one goal each. Tyler Weller made three saves.
Henry Hernandez scored the lone goal for Highland Regional.
Girls volleyball
Absegami 2,
Cinnaminson 0
Absegami beat Cinnaminson 25-22, 29-27. Senior Kailyn Fortis led the Braves with five kills and four digs. Senior Kaylin Flukey added seven kills. Jackie Fortis, a sophomore, had four kills and three aces. Absegami is 1-0.
Oakcrest 2,
Seneca 0
Oakcrest beat Seneca 25-22, 25-21. Haley Duffy had eight assists, four kills and four digs for the Falcons. Emma McErlain had 10 assists, six aces and three kills. Angel Larson added four kills and three aces.
Pleasantville 2,
Salem Tech 0
Pleasantville beat Salem Tech 25-15, 28-18. Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 11 assists for the Greyhounds (1-0). Yancely Hernandez had six kills, and Odrys Castillo-Mota had 10 service points.
From Tuesday
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Salem Tech 1
OLMA defeated Salem Tech 25-16, 23-25, 25-14. No other information was available.
Girls tennis
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles — Samantha Phung d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-0; Ema Cadacio d. Madison Condurso 6-2, 4-6, 10-3; Jamie Theophall d. Mayla Burns 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Lauren Theophall-Tiffany Tran d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 6-3, 6-3; Emma Lynch-Cecilia Munoz d. Serena Su-Ajra Jabin 6-4, 6-4.
Cedar Creek 4,
Pleasantville 1
At Cedar Creek
Singles — Charisse Tigrado (CC) d. Yani McNeil 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford (CC) d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-0; Imane Wicks (P) d. Tarani Nethagani 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Chloe Golebiewski-Julia Flynn (CC) d. Christie Paul-Keanni Dupont 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Rebecca Eivwecktes-Angellia Wuld (CC) d. Kenajha Jamison-Alahjia Gainer 6-4, 6-3.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Vineland 1
At Mainland Reg.
Singles —Khushi Thakkar M d. Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-0; Madi Hafetz M d. Krishna Patel. 0-6, 6-4, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff MN d. Lilly Fisher. 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner M d. Isabella Cagno-Tabitha Gentill. 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Marissa Marchese-Kyra Hall V d. Anusha Yangala-Lexi Jacob 6-0, 7-5.
Lower Cape May Regional 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles —Emily Worster d. Annika Marks 6-2, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Charlotte Squillace 6-3, 6-1; Delaney Brown d. Allie Fiore 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Hope Sandoff-Abby Sachs 6-0, 6-2.; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin 6-0, 6-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.