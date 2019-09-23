The Millville High School girls soccer team remained undefeated with an 3-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.
Millville, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 8-0. Eagles, ranked sixth, fell to 6-2.
Olivia Giordano scored all three goals for the Thunderbolts. Kylie Giordano had two assists, and Jayme Sooy added one assist.
Kyleigh Oberman scored the lone goal for the Eagles. Grace Baumgartel made five saves.
Cedar Creek 3,
Mainland Reg. 2 (OT)
Corinne Morgan scored twice for the Pirates (5-2-1). Corissa Robbins scored once. Olivia Vanelli made 12 saves.
Sage Glover scored twice for the Mustangs (6-3). Serena D’Anna and Camryn Dirkes each had an assist. Madison Dougherty made four saves.
Ocean City 7,
Middle Twp. 0
Faith Slimmer scored for goals for the Red Raiders (6-1). Summer Reimet scored twice and had one assist. Hope Slimmer had two assists. Kamryn Chisholm scored once. Suzy Dietrich and Carly Reighard each had an assist. Abbey Fenton made two saves.
Brynn Bock made eight saves for the Panthers.
Absegami 4,
Oakcrest 2
Rylee Getter scored twice for the Braves (4-2-1). Gianna Baidino and Megan Boddy each scored once. Shelly Cressman made five saves. Absegami scored all four of its goals in the first half.
Erin Owens scored for the Falcons (2-5) off a corner kick from Izzy Vieyra. Gabbie Corchiani scored with an assist from Erin Owens. Gabbie Gibson made 13 saves.
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Bridgeton 0
Ivy Bolle scored twice and had once assist. Marianna Papazoglou had two assists and scored once. Roan Jacquelin scored once. Riley Kane had one assist. Leona Macrina made three saves.
Emelin Ortuno made 14 saves.
Lower Cape May Reg. 6,
Salem 1
Jordan Dougherty scored three goals and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (3-5). Chloe Lawler scored twice and had three assist. Joanna Bonney scored once. Kiara Soto made one save.
Atlantic Christian 10,
Baptist Reg. 1
Chloe Vogel scored three goals for the Cougars (3-1). Eden Wilson had three assists and scored twice. Reyna Lewis scored once and had one assist. Cristen Winkel, Olivia Chapman, Maddie DeNick and Eva Elgersma each scored once. Tiana Phillips had an assist. Shelby Einwechter made eight saves.
