Olivia Scherbin won two individual races and swam a leg in the winning 200-yard medley relay to lead the Ocean City High School girls swimming team to a 122-48 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Friday.
Scherbin won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 39.14 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:03.14. Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Scherbin and Kelsey White won the 200 medley relay in 2:16.11.
The Red Raiders improved to 3-0. Vineland fell to 1-2.
Girls swimming
Ocean City 122,
Vineland 48
At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Olivia Scherbin, Kelsey White) 2:16.11; 200 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 2:15.53; 200 IM—Olivia Scherbin O 2:39.14; 50 Freestyle—Brooke Powell O 29.4; 100 Butterfly—Ava Levari V 1:13.33; 100 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin O 1:03.57; 500 Freestyle—Lilly Teofanova O 5:06.73; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Brooke Powell, Kelsey White, Isabella Pagan, Claudia Scherbin) 2:00.42; 100 Backstroke—Emily Myers O 1:15.7; 100 Breaststroke—Brynn Bowman O 1:27.22; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Lilly Teofanova, Brooke Powell, Vanna Kelly, Claudia Scherbin) 4:27.43.
Records—Ocean City 3-0, Vineland 1-2.
Atlantic City 116,
Our Lady of Mercy 52
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay— OLMA (N. Carpenter, E. Miller, c. Volkmann, Sepers) 2:15.52; 200 Freestyle— Kara Graybill AC 2:28.89; 200 IM— Sara Tran ac 2:43.18; 50 Freestyle— Melissa Tran AC 31.12; 100 Butterfly— Olivia Kalakawski AC 1:13.22; 100 Freestyle— Graybill AC 1:06.04; 400 Freestyle— Madelyn Fox AC 5:11.41; 200 Freestyle Relay—AC (S.Tran, Kalakowski, Graybill, M. Tran) 2:01.85; 100 Backstroke—Kalakowski AC 1:11.49; 100 Breaststroke— S.Tran AC 1:22.93; 400 Freestyle Relay— AC (Grace Gaskill, M.Tran, Cass Scott, ox).
Records— N/A.
Boys swimming
Cedar Creek 125,
Wildwood Catholic 44
At Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, meters
200 Medley Relay— CC (Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Michael Bolger, David Gutierrez) N/A; 200 Freestyle— Nathan Goodrich CC 2:12.19; 200 IM—Carpio CC 2:23.00; 50 Freestyle—Bolger CC 25.40; 100 Butterfly—Bolger CC N/A; 100 Freestyle—Mohamed CC N/A; 400 Freestyle—Leilani Wong WC N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Bolger, Michael Keough, Matt McCollum, Goodrich) N/A; 100 Backstroke—Caprio CC N/A; 100 Breaststroke— Mohamed CC N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay— CC (David Gutierrez, Caprio, Goodrich, Mohamed).
Records— Cedar Creek 3-1; Wildwood Catholic 0-2.
Cape May Tech 105,
Lower Cape May Reg. 56
At Cape May County Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay— CMT (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, David Wurtz) 1:58.78; 200 Freestyle— Steve Olson CMT 2:11.05; 200 IM— Porto CMT 2:31.38; 50 Freestyle— Anthony Paluch CMT 24.75; 100 Butterfly— Porto CMT 1:01.95;100 Freestyle— Justin Melli LCM 55.96; 400 Freestyle— Olson CMT 5:59.94; 200 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Lee, Paluch, Porto, Olson) 1:42.40; 100 Backstroke— Melli LCM 1:06.30; 100 Breaststroke— Voinea CMT 1:14.38; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Paluch, Olson, Wurtz, Voinea) 4:23.66.
Records— Cape May Tech 3-1; Lower Cape May 0-1.
Middle Twp. 99,
Pleasantville 22
At Middle Twp., yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Isaiah Cahill, Brenden Kelly, Jorge Carmona, Rodrigo Encinas) 2:28.49; 200 Freestyle—Rodrigo Encinas M 2:55.68; 200 IM—Mase Fiorucci M 3:09.56; 50 Freestyle—Will Donohue M 34.51; 100 Butterfly—Jorge Carmona M 1:25.32; 100 Freestyle—Chase McCray M 1:06.03; 500 Freestyle—Rodrigo Encinas M 8:08.66; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Yohan Rasoloharison, Colby Watts, Will Donohue, Conor Allen) 2:19.38; 100 Backstroke—Xander Hardin M 1:24.02; 100 Breaststroke—Mase Fiorucci M 1:32.78; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Jordan Severino, Isaiah Cahill, Rodrigo Encinas, Chase McCray) 5:12.39.
Records—N/A.
Girls basketball
Atlantic Christian 53,
Doane Academy 30
Liv Chapman had a team-high 21 points with six steals, six rebounds and two assists for Atlantic Christian (4-0).
Sydney Pearson had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Other scorers were Paige Noble (6), Shelby Einwechter (4), Chloe Vogel (2), Maddie DeNick (2) and Kami DeNick (1).
For Doane, Ernsvutha Saint Juste had 21 points. Madison Rios added nine.
Atl. Christian: 8 20 19 6−53
Doane: 7 3 5 15−30
