Paige Dooley scored three goals in Cape May Tech’s 7-1 win Thursday over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Darcie Francisco also had two goals for the Hawks. Sarah Schall and Alejandra Garcia had one goal each.
Diana Sanchez scored for Pleasantville. Both schools are 1-4.
No. 11 Barnegat 6,
Lakewood 0
Jillian Jankowski scored three goals for Barnegat (6-0), the No. 11 team in The Press Elite 11.
Ashley Pringle, Erin Breyta, and Isabel Guiro scored one goal each. Guiro and Brianna Matos had assists.
Angelica Laudati made five saves for the shutout.
Lakewood fell to 0-4.
Hammonton 4,
Highland Reg. 2
Allyssa Carr scored two goals for Hammonton (3-4). Alyssa Petulla and Remy Smith scored once each. Alyssa Cicatiello had an assist. Emma Peretti made eight saves.
Abigail Webb and Gabby Dean each scored for Highland Regional (2-5). Dean and Alexa Arrigale had the assists.
Atlantic Christian 8,
Calvary Academy 0
Freshman Eden Wilson had three goals and an assist for visiting Atlantic Christian, and Chloe Vogel had three goals. Freshman Paige Noble added a goal and an assist, and Sydney Pearson had one goal. Freshmen Maddie DeNick and Tiana Phillips each added an assist. Shelby Einwechter recorded the shutout with four saves. Danielle Evans made 21 saves for Calvary.
Woodstown 6,
Wildwood 0
Tatum Devault and Maddy Hunt had two goals each for Woodstown (6-1).
Ava Lammersen and Abby Padlo had one each. Padlo had two assists, Shaye Kelly had one. Sadie Boatright made two saves.
Wildwood fell to 1-4. No further information available.
Clearview Reg. 5,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Adriana Careless, Annabell James, Marissa Borrelli, Payton Foster and Marissa McLaughlin had a goal each for Clearview Regional (4-1-2). Lacy Kaufman had two assists, and James had one.
Cumberland Regional fell to 1-7. No further information was available.
From Wednesday
Millville 6,
Bridgeton 0
Millville (6-0) scored with five different players. Olivia Giordano scored twice and had one assist.
Emily Thompson, Kelsey Andres, Julianna Giordano and Kylie Giordano had one goal each. San’aa Doss had an assist, and Kelsey Andres had two.
Emiline Ortuno had two saves for Bridgeton.
Wildwood Catholic 13,
Pleasantville 0
Marianna Papazoglou scored three times and had an assist for the Crusaders (4-0-1). Riley Kane had three assists. Ivy Bolle had two assists and scored once. Mia Caso, Carly Murphy, Cassidy Robb, Roan Jacquelin, Bella Orlowicz and Jersey Rogers each scored. Kimmy Casiello had a goal and an assist. Leona Macrina made three saves.
Laura Santiago made 15 saves for the Greyhounds (1-4).
