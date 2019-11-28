Jyheim Palmer and Bruce Thompson combined for five touchdowns, and the Arthur P. Schalick High School football team beat Cumberland Regional 31-16 on Wednesday night in their season finale.
Schalick led 18-16 at the half.
The Colts scored both of their touchdowns in the second quarter. Charles Thomas scored on a 33-yard pass from Rae Robinson and added a 65-yard run for Cumberland's two scores.
Thompson, who had a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter, added a 2-yard score in the third and a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth.
Schalick improved its series lead to 13-5. Schalick finished its season 1-9, and Cumberland finished 0-9.
Schalick; 6 12 6 7 — 31
Cumberland; 0 16 0 0 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
S — Palmer 19 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
CR — Thomas 33 pass from Robinson (Reigottie pass)
S — Thompson, Bruce 5 run (pass failed)
CR — Thomas 65 run (Barnes pass)
S — Palmer 9 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Thompson 2 run (kick failed)
FOUR QUARTER
S — Thompson 10 interception return (Robinson kick)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.