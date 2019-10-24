The Middle Township High School field hockey team beat Gateway Regional 2-0 in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal game Thursday.
Kate Herlihy scored both goals for the Panthers (17-3-1). Middle Township is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.
For Gateway, Marti Grassia had 19 saves.
Middle Township will face Pennsville in the semifinals Monday.
Girls soccer
From Wednesday
Seneca 1,
Middle Twp. 0
Hannah Orth scored for Seneca (6-11-3) off an assist from Sophia Cooper.
Mae Nodine and Lexi Dooley had three and six saves, respectively.
Middle Township fell to 6-12. No further information was available.
Absegami 3,
Oakcrest 1
Gianna Hafner scored twice for Absegami.
The Braves’ other goal came from an Oakcrest own-goal.
Shelby Cressman made four saves.
Izzy Vieyra scored for Oakcrest. Gabbie Gibson had nine saves.
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Salem 0
Marianna Papazaglou led Wildwood Catholic (9-5-3) with two goals.
Gwen Orlowicz and Ivy Bolle scored once each. Bolle, Riley Kane and Jersey Rodgers had an assist each. Leona Macrina made two saves for the shutout.
Salem fell to 5-13.
Boys soccer
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
TJ Shoffler led Lower Cape May Regional (7-10) with three goals.
Jordan Pierce and Miguel Valencia scored once each. Pierce had three assists. Mark Ryan made six saves.
Chris Cruz had nine saves for Wildwood Catholic (10-8).
Middle Twp. 2,
Woodstown 1
David Gardner and Oscar Sanchez scored for Middle Township (11-8).
Brendon Bartha and Jonathan Gardner had the assists. Braiden Scarpa made three saves.
Trevor Lodge scored for Woodstown (12-5-1) on an assist from Kevin Mondragon. Zac Moore had five saves.
Girls volleyball
From Wednesday
Mainland Reg. 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
Mainland Regional (11-9) beat Egg Harbor Township 22-25, 25-18, 25-16.
Emma Zurawski had seven kills, six service points, three digs and an ace. Savannah Goff had 10 service points, six assists and two digs.
Valerie Gerber had four digs, three service points and two aces. Alyssay Cappuccio had two digs and a service point.
ACIT 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Red Hawks (15-6) beat the Caper Tigers (5-13) 25-12, 25-20.
Joelle DuFault led Lower with four service points, three kills and an ace. Violet Dales had four service points and two digs. Carrie Laffey had four assists and a dig.
No further information was available.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Middle Twp. 0
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (7-12) beat Middle Township (1-12) 25-22, 25-17.
Ava Barrasso led the Villagers with 18 assists, three service points and an ace. Olivia Stefano had seven service points, six kills, four aces and a dig.
Alice Cawley had seven service points, five kills and four aces.
