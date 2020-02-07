Emily Pasceri scored 11 points to help the Cape May Tech girls basketball team defeat St. Joseph 40-11 Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Isabella Schmucker contributed 10, and Kennedy Campbell added eight to the Hawks (6-12) score. Alyssa Gery (4), Skylar Fincher-Butler (3), Sydney King (3) and Hailey Pinto (1) also scored.
Marissa DiGerodano and Brielle Hutchingson scored three points each for St. Joseph (0-15). Katie Dainton and Karlyne Shendoh added two each and Sydney Dett one.
St. Joe: 0 0 5 6−11
CMT: 7 10 13 10−40
Wildwood Catholic 56,
Buena Reg. 20
Gabby Turco led Wildwood Catholic (17-2) with 17 points. Marianna Papazoglou contributed 16. Kimmy Casiello added 11. Alyia Gray-Rivera had six. Lauren McCallion, Xiomara Walker and Roan Jacquelin had two each.
Hailey Carano scored seven points for Buena Regional. Bridgett Gilliano added six and Krissy Masentoff had five. Jess Perella scored two.
W. Catholic: 16 12 22 6−56
Buena: 3 4 11 2−20
Winslow 67,
Atlantic Christian 50
Shelby Einwechter led Atlantic Christian School (18-5) with 18 points. Cristen Winkel added 13 and Liv Chapman 10. Sydney Pearson contributed nine.
Atl. Christian: 16 11 8 15−50
Winslow: 16 25 14 12−67
Glassboro 34,
Wildwood 30
Alexis Davis scored a game-high 18 for Glassboro (18-2). Deji Cook added five, and Karma Payne added four. Trinee Gadson scored three.
Jenna Hans led Wildwood with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Imene Fathi added 10 points, four rebounds and five steals.
Winter Favre finished with two points, seven rebounds and four assists. Other scorers are Winter Favre (6) and Leah Benichou (2). Wildwood fell to 16-4.
Wildwood: 6 11 4 9−30
Glassboro: 6 7 9 12−34
From Thursday
Toms River North 39,
Southern Reg. 29
Kaela Curtin scored 14 points for Southern Regional (9-8). Sam Del Rio added nine and Summer Davis had four. Sarah Lally and Alex Mattner scored one each.
Toms River North improved to 13-4.
Southern: 14 4 1 10−29
Toms North: 11 12 8 8−39
Millville 37,
Bridgeton 35
Fatimah Owens scored 18 for Millville (4-14). Nai’aijah Ball added 11 and Sha’naja Williams contributed seven. Phoebe Baldasarri (6), Rianna Talley (3) and San’aa Doss (1) also scored.
Tatyana Chandler and Nijah Tanksley led Bridgeton (9-8) with eight points each. Jada Edwards and Aaliyah Collins had five each. Allannah Hadden and Ry’Nayjor Syd’nor added four each. Keldashia Underwood had one.
Millville: 18 6 15 8−47
Bridgeton: 8 10 7 10−35
Williamstown 61,
Cumberland Reg. 20
Alex Hitchner scored 11 points for Cumberland Regional (6-12). Taleah Robinson added three. Cioni Simmons and Reonna Givens contributed two each.
Williamstown improved to 15-4.
Cumberland: 0 9 4 7−20
W’town: 19 15 12 15−61
From Thursday
Our Lady of Mercy 45,
St. Joseph 11
Sydney Prescott lead Our Lady of Mercy (15-4) with 15 points. Ava Casale contributed 14 and Giana Patitucci added six. Jaiden Harris and Angelina Dragone had four each. Drew Coyle had two.
St. Joseph (0-14) was led by Marissa DiGerodano with three points. Katie Dainton, Sydney Dett, Karlyne Shendoh and Brielle Hutchingson scored two each.
OLMA: 18 13 11 3−45
St. Joe: 4 3 0 4−11
Cedar Creek 47,
Oakcrest 32
Tay Tay Parker scored 16 for Cedar Creek. Jezlyn Cross and Ashley Nicolichia added seven apiece. Ana Cintron and Abby Gunnels each scored four. Gabbie Luko finished with nine.
Nay Nay Clark scored 20. Priscilla Crenny added six. Izabella Williamson finished with three. Jackie Cooper (2) and MaNaijah Scott (1) also scored.
Egg Harbor Twp. 41,
Vineland 23
Lauren Baxter scored 18 for EHT (8-10). Jayla Perdomo added nine. Kara Wilson (2), Anjyl Hwang (2), Katrina Suarez (2), Yani Davis (2), Amelia Zinckgraf (2), Maidson Israel (2) and Sofie Palumbo (2) also scored.
Mikeyla Rivera scored eight for Vineland (4-13). Jinelys Alvarez added six, and Skylar Fowlkes added three. Samantha Jones (2), Julie Janetta (2) and Madison Ratliff (2) also scored.
Vineland: 7 7 5 4−23
EHT: 6 11 15 9−41
Girls swimming
Group B-South Tournament, Quarterfinal
Ocean City 86,
Shawnee 84
At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—S (Emma Hare, Ashley Martin, Julia DeMarco, Diana DeMarco) 2:00
200 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin O 2:11.81;
200 IM—Darrah Shuff S 2:24.15;
50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 27.38;
100 Butterfly—Julia DeMarco S 1:07.38;
100 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin O 59.39;
400 Freestyle—Emma Hare S 4:36.93;
200 Freestyle Relay—O (Claudia Scherbin, Brooke Powell, Olivia Scherbin, Alex Antonov) 1:51.07;
100 Backstroke—Katie Barlow O 1:07.27;
100 Breaststroke—Rachel Romano S 1:19.77;
400 Freestyle Relay—O (Olivia Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin, Katie Barlow, Alex Antonov) 4:02.33.
Records—O. City 9-1-1, Shawnee 8-4.
