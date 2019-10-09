Gabe Paz had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 2-0 Oakcrest High School boys soccer win over Florence during a inter-conference game.
Nick Cacopardo also scored a goal for No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, Oakcrest. Ryan Liberty made three saves for the shutout.
Antonio Carnivale had eight saves for Florence (11-3).
Pleasantville 9,
St. Joseph 1
Melvin Casco and Daniel Licona each had two goals and an assist for Pleasantville (6-2-1).
Abdiel Gonzalez scored twice. Elmer Barahona and Ricardo Exantus had a goal and an assist apiece. Matt Monroy added a goal, and Rany Monroy made five saves.
Ty Powell scored on a penalty kick for St. Joseph (0-9).
Cumberland Reg. 9,
Buena Reg. 0
Miguel Flores had three goals for the Colts (8-7).
Jacob Bodine had a goal and three assists. Jesse Cano, Jair Angel and Justin Bennett each had a goal and an assist.
Kevin Baran and Jason Angel added a goal apiece. Hunter Daveport and Leevi Herrera each had an assist. Chad Mathias made three saves.
TJ Cheli made three saves for Buena (5-9)
From Tuesday
No. 11 Southern Reg. 4,
Central Regional 0
Kevin Kiernan led No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, Southern Regional (10-2-1), with two goals.
Kayce Bennet and Benjamin Hanneman had one goal each. Brandon Notte had two assists. Matthew Krinic had one.
Kayce Bennet and Christian Cirulli made four and two saves, respectively.
Central Regional fell to 1-12.
Shore Conference Tournament
Long Branch 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Patrick O’Dwyer led Long Branch (6-6-1) with a goal and an assist.
Jason Laviola had a goal. Eryck Lazo had an assist. Tyler Abbot made seven saves.
Lacey Township fell to 6-5-3.
No. 6 Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Atlantic City 0
Nathan Biersbach led No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, Egg Harbor Township (12-2), with two goals.
EJ Martin, Henry Calix, Manny Ruiz, Niko Rubio and Burak Cimen had a goal each.
Martin, Cimen and Luis Ceron had an assist each. Ahmad Brock had three.
Tyler Weller made two saves for the shutout.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.