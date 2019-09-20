Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep of Oakcrest High School beat Cedar Creek High School at first doubles Friday in a girls tennis match as part of a Cape-Atlantic League inter-divisional competition.
Cedar Creek's Charisse Tigrado defeated Saloni Garg 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles.
Jenna Crawford, also of Cedar Creek, beat Sydney Groen 6-0, 6-1. at second doubles.
Oakcrest's Anshruta Chidananda won over Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
Petrosh and Phommathep defeated Tarani Nethagami and Kat Pacheco 6-1, 6-2.
Oakcrest's Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford beat Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.
Oakcrest is 8-4. Cedar Creek fell to 3-6.
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Buena Reg. 1
At Vineland
Singles—Annika Marks W d. Madison Johnson 7-6, (7-3), 6-0. Charlotte Squillace W d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-2, 6-0. Allie Fiore W d. Veronica Butler 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles—Amanda Bogel and Sophia Elliott W d. Gianna Leslie and Brooke Perez 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, (12-10). Shelby Fulmer and Gianna Leslie B d. Katie Black and Gianna Balestriere 4-6, 6-4, 10-5, (10-5).
Records—Wildwood Cath. 1-5, Buena 0-7.
Oakcrest 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Oakcrest
Singles—Charisse Tigrado C d. Saloni Garg 6-1, 6-0. Jenna Crawford C d. Sydney Groen 6-0, 6-1. Anshruta Chidananda O d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep O d. Tarani Nethagami and Kat Pacheco 6-1, 6-2. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford O d. Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec 6-1, 6-1.
Records—Oakcrest 8-4, C.C. 3-6.
Wildwood 4,
Glassboro 1
At Wildwood
Singles—Laila Rios W d. Alexsandra Ibarra 6-0, 6-0. Shayna Carter W d. Haley Taylor 6-0, 6-0. India McClendon W d. Kali Pierson 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Kayla Williams and Mercedez Willis G d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-2, 6-0. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. McKenna McIlvaine and Hannah Polillo 6-2, 6-2.
Records—Wildwood 1-4-1, Glassboro 0-5.
Holy Spirit 4,
Lower Cape May Regional 1
At Lower Cape May Regional
Singles—Morgan Grimmie HS d. Emily Worster 6-2, 6-2; Lorena Saavedra HS d. Vika Simonsen 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Pasquale HS d. Delaney Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham-Katie DeRitis HS d. Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5); Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin LCM d. Marlea Shannon-Cassidy Ross 6-1, 6-4.
Records—Holy Spirit 8-1; LCM 7-1.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Millville 1
At Millville
Singles—Khushi Thakkar M d. Anna Azari 6-1, 6-1. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Madi Hafetz 6-0, 6-3. Charlotte Walcoff M d. Karleigh McCafferty 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-2, 6-2. Anusha Yangala and Ella Post M d. Emily Bishop and Rebecca Butcher 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Records—Mainland 8-0, Millville 10-3.
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Vineland 2
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles—Samantha Phung E d. Julia Holmes 6-1, 6-0. Ema Cadacio E d. Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4. Jamie Theophall E d. Lily Fisher 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles—Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall 6-1, 6-4. Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall V d. Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz 6-4, 6-2.
Records—EHT 6-2, Vineland 7-3.
Ocean City 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. 6-0, 6-0. Brynn Bowman O d. 6-0, 6-0. Kate Carter O d. 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell O d. 6-0, 6-1. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes O d. 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Ocean City 4-2, Bridgeton 0-7.
