Phil Seeger won two individual races to lead the Holy Spirit High School boys swimming team to a 94-73 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League coed meet Friday at St. Augustine Prep.
Seeger won the 50-yard freestyle (26.80 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.83). Seeger, along with Sean Burns, Andrew Krumaker and Michael Gaguski, won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.10.
The Chiefs’ Mitchell Butler won the 100 butterfly (1:00.48) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.13). Butler, along with Aiden Santora, Jackson Tubertini and Nicholas Zanghi, won the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.47).
Holy Spirit improved to 2-2. Buena fell to 1-2.
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay— BR (Mitchell Butler Aiden Santora Jackson Tubertini Nicholas Zanghi) 2:02.47; 200 Freestyle— Andrew Krumaker HS 2:28.19; 200 IM— Veronica Butler BR 2:31.81; 50 Freestyle— Phil Seeger HS 26.80; 100 Butterfly— M. Butler BR 1:00.48; 100 Freestyle— Seeger HS 1:00.83; 500 Freestyle— Santora BR 6:35.69; 200 Freestyle Relay— HS (Sean Burns, Krumaker Michael Gaguski, Seeger) 1:55.10; 100 Backstroke— M. Butler BR 1:00.13; 100 Breaststroke— Tubertini BR 1:21.23; 400 Freestyle Relay— BR (Santoro, Austin Wokock, V. Butler, M. Butler) 4:18.06.
Records— Holy Spirit 2-2; Buena 1-2.
From Friday:
Cape May Tech 105,
Lower Cape May Reg. 56
At Cape May County Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay— CMT (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, David Wurtz) 1:58.78; 200 Freestyle— Steve Olson CMT 2:11.05; 200 IM— Porto CMT 2:31.38; 50 Freestyle— Anthony Paluch CMT 24.75; 100 Butterfly— Porto CMT 1:01.95 100 Freestyle— Justin Melli LCM 55.96; 400 Freestyle— Olson CMT 5:59.94; 200 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Lee, Paluch, Porto, Olson) 1:42.40; 100 Backstroke— Melli LCM 1:06.30; 100 Breaststroke— Voinea CMT 1:14.38; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Paluch, Olson, Wurtz, Voinea) 4:23.66.
Records— Cape May Tech 3-1; LCM 0-1.
Mainland Reg. 78,
Millville 16
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— MR (James Bradley, Cole Garbutt, Evan Denn, Ryan Brown) 1:48.93; 200 Freestyle— C. Garbutt MR 2:00.02; 200 IM— Liam Garbutt MR 2:07.72; 50 Freestyle— Ryan Brown MR 25.13; 100 Butterfly— Charlie Sher MR 1:03.06; 100 Freestyle— Evan Denn MR 54.97; 400 Freestyle— Aaron Thompson MR 5:40.07; 200 Freestyle Relay— MR (Evan Denn, C. Garbutt, Evan Folk, L.Garbutt) 1:39.90; 100 Backstroke— Bradley MR 54.70; 100 Breaststroke— Matt Giannantonio MR 1:08.53; 400 Freestyle Relay— MR (Brown, Bradley, Denn, C. Garbutt) 3:45.34.
Records— Mainland 3-0; Millville 0-2.
Middle Twp. 99,
Pleasantville 22
At Middle Twp., yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Isaiah Cahill, Brenden Kelly, Jorge Carmona, Rodrigo Encinas) 2:28.49; 200 Freestyle—Rodrigo Encinas M 2:55.68; 200 IM—Mase Fiorucci M 3:09.56; 50 Freestyle—Will Donohue M 34.51; 100 Butterfly—Jorge Carmona M 1:25.32; 100 Freestyle—Chase McCray M 1:06.03; 500 Freestyle—Rodrigo Encinas M 8:08.66; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Yohan Rasoloharison, Colby Watts, Will Donohue, Conor Allen) 2:19.38; 100 Backstroke—Xander Hardin M 1:24.02; 100 Breaststroke—Mase Fiorucci M 1:32.78; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Jordan Severino, Isaiah Cahill, Rodrigo Encinas, Chase McCray) 5:12.39.
Girls swimming
Friday: Mainland Reg. 72,
Millville 22
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— MR (Alexandra Batty, Rileigh Booth, Julia Goodman, Gabrielle Culmore) 2:07.05; 200 Freestyle— Grace Gallagher MR 2:09.59; 200 IM— Samantha Carney MR 2:28.80; 50 Freestyle— Emma Barnhart MR 27.490; 100 Butterfly— Sophie Sherwood MR 1:08.00; 100 Freestyle— Batty MR 59.91; 500 Freestyle— Danielle Schuster MR 6:10.85; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Hailey Schwegal, Addison Vurganov, Jordyna Dahms, Julia Thompson) 2:08.02; 100 Backstroke— Lily Mahabir M 1:09.33; 100 Breaststroke— Christine Todorov MR 1:28.28; 400 Freestyle Relay— MR (Kyra White, Todorov, Barnhart, Grace Gallagher) 4:14.49.
Records— Mainland 3-0; Millville 1-1.
Cape May Tech 132,
Lower Cape May 32
At Cape May County Special
Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay— CMT (Lindsay Robbins, Emie Fredericks, Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Ruby Redmond) 2:07.33; 200 Freestyle— Cameron Muir CMT 2:23.07; 200 IM— Crouthamel CMT 2:19.28; 50 Freestyle— Muir CMT 29.40; 100 Butterfly— Crouthamel CMT 1:04.13; 100 Freestyle— Robbins CMT 5:38.50; 500 Freestyle— Robbins CMT 5:38.50; 200 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Alyssa Hicks, Megan Douglas, Jacque Jamison, Muir) 2:03.50; 100 Backstroke— Robbins CMT 1:06.63; 100 Breaststroke— Fredericks CMT 1:24.52; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Crouthamel, Muir, Ruby Redmond, Robbins) 4:08.71
Records— N/A.
