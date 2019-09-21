hslivetennisholder

Samantha Phung helped Egg Harbor Township High School's girls tennis win 3-2 Friday over Vineland High School during a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match.

Phung defeated Julia Holmes 6-1, 6-0. Ema Cadacio won second singles for EHT (6-2) against Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.

Jamie Theophall rounded out EHT's singles wins by defeating Lily Fisher 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Vineland (7-3) won both doubles matches.

Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti won first doubles against Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall 6-1, 6-4. 

Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall took second doubles against Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz 6-4, 6-2.

From Friday

Ocean City 5,

Bridgeton 0

At Ocean City

Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. 6-0, 6-0. Brynn Bowman O d. 6-0, 6-0. Kate Carter O d. 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell O d. 6-0, 6-1. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes O d. 6-0, 6-0.

Records—Ocean City 4-2, Bridgeton 0-7.

