Samantha Phung helped Egg Harbor Township High School's girls tennis win 3-2 Friday over Vineland High School during a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match.
Phung defeated Julia Holmes 6-1, 6-0. Ema Cadacio won second singles for EHT (6-2) against Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.
Jamie Theophall rounded out EHT's singles wins by defeating Lily Fisher 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Vineland (7-3) won both doubles matches.
Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti won first doubles against Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall 6-1, 6-4.
Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall took second doubles against Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz 6-4, 6-2.
From Friday
Ocean City 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. 6-0, 6-0. Brynn Bowman O d. 6-0, 6-0. Kate Carter O d. 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell O d. 6-0, 6-1. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes O d. 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Ocean City 4-2, Bridgeton 0-7.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.