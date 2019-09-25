Saige Pharo won first singles to lead the Pinelands Regional High School girls tennis team to a 5-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in a Shore Conference B-South match Wednesday.
Pinelands improves to 4-7. Jackson falls to 3-6.
Pharo beat Veronica Guiguess 2-6, 6-6, 10-5 in first singles. Holly Meyer and Carli King defeated Luz Victoramaro and Ella Centofani 6-2, 6-3 in second doubles.
Other results: Britney Azzara defeated Lauren Lozano 6-3, 6-1 in second singles. Angie Papa P d. Sally Russo 6-4, 6-3 in third singles. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns defeated Alyssa Cameron and Alexa Perez in second doubles.
Pitman 4,
Wildwood 1
At Wildwood
Singles—Katlynn Neagle P d. Laila Rios 6-1, 6-4. Gina Poitras P d. Shayna Carter 6-2, 6-0. Samantha Brennan P d. India McClendon 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Julie Tozour and Lauren Dresh P d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. Emory Cressman and Alexa Morgan 6-2, N/A.
Records—Pitman 4-4-1, Wildwood 1-5-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.