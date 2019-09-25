hslivetennisholder

{standaloneHead}hslivetennisholder{/standaloneHead}

Saige Pharo won first singles to lead the Pinelands Regional High School girls tennis team to a 5-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in a Shore Conference B-South match Wednesday.

Pinelands improves to 4-7. Jackson falls to 3-6.

Pharo beat Veronica Guiguess 2-6, 6-6, 10-5 in first singles. Holly Meyer and Carli King defeated Luz Victoramaro and Ella Centofani 6-2, 6-3 in second doubles.

Other results:  Britney Azzara defeated Lauren Lozano 6-3, 6-1 in second singles. Angie Papa P d. Sally Russo 6-4, 6-3 in third singles. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns defeated Alyssa Cameron and Alexa Perez in second doubles.

Pitman 4,

Wildwood 1

At Wildwood

Singles—Katlynn Neagle P d. Laila Rios 6-1, 6-4. Gina Poitras P d. Shayna Carter 6-2, 6-0. Samantha Brennan P d. India McClendon 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles—Julie Tozour and Lauren Dresh P d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. Emory Cressman and Alexa Morgan 6-2, N/A.

Records—Pitman 4-4-1, Wildwood 1-5-2.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments