LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Pinelands Regional High School boys soccer team advanced last season to its first sectional final since 1989.

The Wildcats defeated Mainland Regional, which won the South Jersey Group III championship in 2016 and 2017, in the 2018 quarterfinals and a talented Cherry Hill West team in the semifinals.

Pinelands, which finished 17-5-1, also captured its second straight Shore Conference B South title.

But the team graduated some key players, including Kieran Sundermann, who led the team with 15 goals and was a first-team Press All-Star, and Aniello Lubrano, who was a second-team All-Star.

The Wildcats also graduated Anthony Diaz, Dominick DosSantos and their leading defender in Frank Aguilar, who all received Press honorable mentions.

But the expectation remains the same: to compete for their first sectional title since 1989 and win their third consecutive B South championsh.

Pinelands opens its season at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday against Jackson Memorial.

“We still have some very talented guys that are certainly up for a challenge,” Pinelands coach Nino Scotto di Carlo said. “While there may be some growing pains this season, I expect that we will continue to build on our recent success.”

Scotto di Carlo, a 2008 Pinelands graduate, inherited the program three years ago with the intention to boost its success.

That plan has been achieved over the previous three seasons.

And Scotto di Carlo, The Press Coach of the Year in 2018, and assistant coach Jimmy Campbell are optimistic that will continue this fall.

“You always expect to get to where you were the year before, if not further,” Campbell said. “That being said, you are always going to have teams that want to take you off the top, so we will have that to look forward to and work against.”

Pinelands returns midfielders Tony Aguilar, Jake Doyle (both seniors) and junior Johnny Hart, defenders Carter Mathis, a junior, and James Cahill, a sophomore, and junior goaltender Gavin Harris.

Both Aguilar and Hart are expected to lead the program.

“Even though we are losing players, we have new players that I think are just as capable of playing to that high level we expect,” said Aguilar, 16, of the West Creek of Eagleswood Township. “We should go deep into the (state) tournament again.

“I’m really excited to play with this team. I think we are going to do really good things.”

Pinelands’ biggest strength this season is the midfield, which Aguilar said features a good possession game that will feed the forwards and create many scoring opportunities this season.

Hart agreed.

“When we get the ball on the floor, we can play some nice soccer,” said Hart, 16, of Tuckerton. “If we can keep the game on the floor, I don’t think we’ll have too many problems.”

Hart is confident that Pinelands can capture the B South but said Lacey Township could pose the biggest threat.

“We are definitely going to be trying to get back to that same spot as last year,” Hart said. “We have a good core of guys, so hopefully we can get back there. I can’t wait for this year.”

Last season, Pinelands suffered a heart-breaking loss in overtime in the opening round of the Shore Conference tournament. The Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2017.

The team wants to advance further this fall.

But winning the B South and making a deep run in the S.J. Group III tournament remain high on their list of goals.

“We know the work we have to put in,” Campbell said. “We know what it takes. We are excited to get started.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

