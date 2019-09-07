John Hart and Logan Johnson each scored in the first half to lead the Pinelands Regional High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Shore Regional in a Shore Conference interdivisional game Saturday.
Alexander Dimm had an assist for the Wildcats (1-1). Gavin Harris made eight saves. Pinelands outshot Shore 15-9.
For Shore (1-1), Conor Creighton scored the lone goal. Nic Poulos made 13 saves.
From Friday
Millville 3,
Atlantic City 1
Treshan Stevenson scored twice for the Thunderbolts (1-0). Nate Goranson had five saves. Millville outshot Atlantic City 10-5.
Fabian Valdiviezo scored for the Vikings (0-1). Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco recorded six saves.
Egg Harbor Township 3,
Delsea 1
Manny Ruiz scored a quick goal in the fourth minute that gave EHT the early ead. Kevin Aguiriano scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 35th minute before scoring his second goal late in the game. Jayden Guy and Ahmad Brock each had assists. Jeff Castro made six saves.
Field hockey
Middle Twp. 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Dakota Ludman scored twice for the Panthers (2-1). Kate Herlihy scored once and had an assist. Caroline Gallagher scored once. Amber Howatt made seven saves.
The Eagles fell to 0-2.
No further information was available.
From Friday
Ocean City 11,
Vineland 0
Molly Reardon scored four goals and had an assist for the Red Raiders. Chloe Prettyman and Tara McNally each scored twice and had a combined four assists. Olivia Vanesko, Tess Grimley and Racheli Levy-Smith each scored once. Nya Gilchrist (2), Meredith Moon (1) and Alexis Smallwood (1) each added assists.
Girls soccer
From Friday
Deptford Kickoff Tournament final
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2,
Pitman 1
Liv Fiocchi and Carley Volkmann each scored to lead OLMA (2-1) to the Deptford Kickoff Tournament title. Isabella Testa made eight saves. Volkmann also scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Villagers on Thursday for a 1-0 semifinal win over Woodbury.
Pitman fell to 1-1.
Girls volleyball
From Friday
Cedar Creek 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Pirates defeated the Caper Tigers 25-8, 25-7. For Lower (1-1), Emma Muldoon had two kills and one service point. Olivia Krenzien had two service points and one kill. Carrie Laffey had two assists, and Sydney Morrison had one kill and one service point. Violet Dales had one kil and one dig.
There was no information for Cedar Creek (0-1).
Lacey Twp. 2,
Brick Twp. 1
Lacey McKim had 22 assists, 10 service points and four aces for Lacey (1-1). Maggie Ann Hodges had 11 kills, six service points and three digs. Kailee Howard had 14 service points, seven aces and six kills. Kaitlyn Sabat had five kills, three service points and an ace.
Brick fell to 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.