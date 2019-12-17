Coming into her senior year, Pinelands Regional High School volleyball player Emma Capriglione didn’t really consider herself a vocal leader.
When the Wildcats’ strong core of seniors graduated after her junior year, however, she knew she needed to step up in a big way.
She did that both emotionally and on the court, recording 292 kills, 228 digs, 54 aces and 50 blocks as Pinelands went 20-10 in her final season.
Capriglione is 2019’s Press Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
“I kind of recognized that that role needed to be filled,” Capriglione said, “and I filled it myself, not waiting for anybody else to do it because I knew that needed to be done.”
The 18-year-old credits much of her development to those seniors, including Kayla Thornton, Jaycee DeMaria, Tiffany Papa and Cierra Seals. Thornton plays for Kean University.
“They helped me so much,” said Capriglione of Little Egg Harbor Township. “They helped me mature as a player emotionally and with my skills as well, and I’m proud that I got to play with them.”
Pinelands coach Kathy Bennett praised Capriglione not only for her leadership but her intensity on the court.
“She was very vocal on the court,” said Bennett, who’s been the Wildcats’ coach for six years. “She was really always trying to motivate the other players to stay up. She was always encouraging the players.
“She was the most vocal player we had on the court, and she was always trying to get other players to bring up their level of intensity.”
The Wildcats went 14-7 in the Shore Conference, getting big regular-season wins over Brick Memorial, Jackson Liberty and Raritan. They also won nonconference matchups against Cape-Atlantic League powers Cedar Creek, Absegami and Oakcrest. Pinelands earned the seventh seed in the state Group II tournament, but lost 2-1 to 26th-seeded Voorhees in the opening round.
Despite the loss, Capriglione considers that game her proudest moment in a Pinelands uniform.
“Even though we did not succeed in winning the game,” she said. “We tried our hardest.
“I really enjoyed leading my team.”
Capriglione likes to spend her free time with friends and family when she’s not on a court. She also works at Skipper Dipper on Long Beach Island. This past summer, her life was all about work and volleyball.
“This summer was filled with lots of conditioning (and) lots of skill work,” Capriglione said. “(There was) a lot of bonding with my team, getting ready to play with them so we have that connection on the court that we needed.”
With the conclusion of the high school season, she now turns her attention to her club team, the East Coach Crush. Crush coach Allison Walker is also the coach for Stockton University’s women’s volleyball team, where Capriglione will play next fall.
“I’m extremely grateful that I’ll be playing on the Stockton team next year,” she said. “I’m extremely nervous, and I’m also really excited.”
Coach of the Year
Absegami coach Kerry Flukey had a lot to be proud of despite her team not being able to capture the state Group IV title.
The Braves beat Shore Conference power Brick Memorial in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in the program’s history.
On Oct. 3, Absegami beat Cedar Creek 2-0 for Flukey’s 200th career win. The 13-year coach started the program in 2007. Flukey is The Press Coach of the Year.
She wouldn’t have wanted to have this season with any other group.
“It was the most fun team I’ve ever coached,” Flukey said. “They worked so hard, and they were so excited about everything.
“Even today, I see them in the hallway and they’re like, ‘OK, when are we practicing?’”
The program has come a long way since its inception. For the game against Brick, which Flukey considers the biggest win in team history, Absegami’s athletic director approved a “fan bus.” According to the coach, more than 40 students took the bus to make the 50-mile journey to Brick Memorial.
“That was an amazing game,” Flukey added.
The coach said she had a feeling this group was capable of great things before the season started. Her daughter Kailyn being a senior on the team just made things that much more special.
“This team was special,” Kerry said. “We said it right from the first day that we came out.”
Teams of the Year
Expectations were high for Cedar Creek and Southern Regional entering the season.
The reigning Cape-Atlantic League Tournament champion Pirates lost only one senior to graduation, returning almost its entire starting lineup. The Pirates were going to come back stronger and more experienced.
In response to the pressure, they repeated as CAL Tournament champs, earned a high enough seed in the Group II tournament for their first home playoff game, and got the program its first playoff win.
The Rams, a perennial power in the Shore Conference, lost to Pinelands in last year’s Shore Conference Tournament. But they won this year’s tournament en route to a 32-win season.
Cedar Creek and Southern are The Press Teams of the Year.
“I just knew that coming in (to the season), I had the firepower,” Pirates coach Brian Beck said. “I knew we were going to be an offensive team.”
To prepare his players for the level of competition they’d face in the playoffs, Beck wanted them to get as much nonconference experience as possible. They rose to the occasion, getting big wins over Cinnaminson, Jackson Liberty and Lenape.
Southern finished its season 32-4 and a perfect 21-0 in the conference with a 2-0 win over Donovan Catholic in the Shore Conference Tournament championship.
Led by juniors Stephanie Soares, Rachael Pharo and senior Gianna Schiattarella, the Rams earned the fourth seed in the state Group IV tournament. They lost 2-0 to top-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal.
