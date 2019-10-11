The Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team beat Egg Harbor Township 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference match at home Friday.
The host Pirates won with set with scores of 26-24 and 25-17.
Nina Casselberry led with 13 kills and had four digs and an assist. Angelina Cox had 20 assists, five kills, five service points and an ace. Kylie Ackerman had 11 digs, three assists and 10 service points, and Riley Lower added three kills and a block.
Cedar Creek improved to 13-4 with its fourth straight win and leads the CAL National. The Eagles fell to 2-9.
Absegami 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
The host Braves (14-3) won 25-9 and 25-15. For Mainland (8-7), Franky Pilli had three kills and three digs, and Bella Canesi had three kills. Cadence Fitzgerald had four assists and Nikki Faragher added four digs. No other information was available.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Hammonton 0
The Villagers (5-10) won with scores of 25-9 and 25-22. OLMA’s Olivia Stefano had four kills and four service points, and Laney McNelia also had four kills. Ava Barasso added 14 assists, eight service points and four aces, and Ava Keyser had three kills, 10 service points and three aces. Alice Cawley added three kills, and Jenna Ryan had two kills, two service points and two aces. The visiting Blue Devils fell to 3-11.
Oakcrest 2,
St. Joseph 0
Oakcrest beat St. Joseph 25-2, 25-6.
Haley Duffy led Oakcrest with 11 assists, five aces and three kills. Emma McErlain had nine aces and two kills. Maddy Connelly had four kills.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
Lacey Township (6-10) beat Manchester Township (1-13-1) 25-12, 25-15.
Rebecca Lorton led Lacey with 11 service points, eight aces, six kills, two digs and an assist.
Lacey McKim had 13 assists, four digs, four service point and an ace. Maggie Ann Hodges had seven kills, seven service points, four digs and four aces.
Southern Reg. 2,
Jackson Memorial 0
Southern Regional (20-3) beat Jackson Memorial (1-13) 25-7, 25-19.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 17 assists, four service points, three digs, a kill and an ace.
Adrianna Conforti had six service points, three aces and two digs. Gianna Schiattarella had four kills, three service points and two aces.
Pleasantville 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Pleasantville (14-3) defeated Lower Cape May Regional 25-11, 25-17.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville with 13 digs and 11 assists. Shania Watkins had 11 kills. Ailin Mata-Polanco had four assists and three digs.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
Southern Regional (19-3) beat Toms River South (11-6) 25-16, 25-11.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 18 assists, three service points, two digs, two kills and an ace.
Rachael Pharo had eight digs, seven service points, six kills, two aces and an assist.
Adrianna Conforti had seven service points, four digs and three aces.
