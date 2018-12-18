The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team continued its impressive start Tuesday.
The Greyhounds dominated the second half and beat defending South Jersey Group III champion Delsea Regional 64-50.
Pleasantville (2-0) is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Jacob Valeus led the Greyhounds with 19 points, while Jalen Freeman added 17. Valeus grabbed six rebounds and had four assists and four steals. Freeman had seven rebounds and five steals. Sophomore forward Elijah Jones blocked six shots.
The Greyhounds play at Wildwood Catholic (3-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a highly-anticipated contest.
Pleasantville 13 11 24 16 – 64
Delsea Regional 7 16 9 18 – 50
PV – Freeman 17, S. Jones 12, E. Jones 9, Rosado 6, Valeus 19, Toure 1
DR – Brooks 3, Cornish 11, Evans 9, Gordon 17, Simmons 6
