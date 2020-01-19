hslivebasketballholder

Elijah Jones scored 18 points, but the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team lost to Newark East Side 55-52 in a It’s All About Sports Greyhound Classic game Sunday afternoon.

Gabriel Olaniyi led Newark with 19 points, while Mikah Johnson Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for the winners.

Jules Sanchez had 15 for Pleasantville.

Newark is 7-4, while Pleasantville is now 7-6.

Newark East Side 17 12 15 11 – 55

Pleasantville 15 13 4 20 – 52

NE – Olaniyi 19, Gaskin 5, Johnson 18, Koomson 2, D. Olaniyi 5, Overton 6

P – Jones 18, Rosado 2, Valeus 4, Gonzalez 11, Sanchez 15, St. Germain 2

— Michael McGarry

