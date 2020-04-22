Pleasantville’s Jacob Valeus dunks during the Battle by the Bay finale Sunday at Atlantic City. The Greyhounds beat the host Vikings to improve to 14-5. Below, Pleasantville’s Jalen Freeman drives in traffic. He scored 18 and had seven steals. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me, as is a video showing the halftime performances.
Former Pleasantville High School basketball forward Jacob Valeus transferred to NCAA Division II Holy Family University this winter.
The 19-year-old Valeus will still get to play four years for the Tigers, of Philadelphia.
The 6-foot-6 Valeus, a 2019 Pleasantville graduate, redshirted this winter at Division II Claflin University, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
The Pleasantville resident visited Holy Family in early January and committed to a transfer.
Valeus will receive a partial scholarship that's both athletic and academic.
"I loved the school and the area, and I liked the conference they play in (the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference). They play teams like Jefferson, Bloomfield, Felician, Goldey-Beacom and Caldwell.
"The (Holy Family) area is nice and friendly and the campus is beautiful. It's not too small and not too big."
Valeus said it felt like home to be there.
"I liked the coach (Ryan Haigh) and the other coaches. I met my teammates and they welcomed me. They have a young team and next year we'll be stronger."
Valeus said that being at Claflin didn't go as expected.
"The program didn't fit for me," he said. "One reason was I wanted to be closer to my family."
Valeus is currently in Pleasantville and taking online courses from Holy Family. He majors in business marketing.
He's working out alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now I'm stretching, doing pushups and situps, and doing outside ball-handling and conditioning," he said. "I'm also watching film."
Holy Family assistant coach Will Wareham, a former Lower Cape May Regional player, reached out to Valeus on Twitter when he learned that he wanted to transfer. Haigh and Wareham both saw Valeus play at Pleasantville.
Haigh said that Valeus won't have to sit for any time due to the transfer.
"He came here on his visit and then committed on the spot," said Haigh, who was a first-year head coach at Holy Family this winter. "It's intriguing because he did big things in high school and he'll have a year to get strong and practice, and he'll still get to play four years for us. We're really happy he's with us. Next year we'll have five sophomores and Jacob as a freshman. He has a lot of potential and his best basketball days are ahead of him."
Holy Family was 10-18 this winter in a completed season. The Tigers were 7-12 in the CACC.
"We had only one senior and only two back from last year," Haigh said. "We were in most of our games and we lost four at the buzzer."
At Pleasantville, Valeus was a three-year varsity starter. As a senior in 2019, he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds and reached the 1,000-point scoring mark as he helped the Greyhounds to a 20-9 season. Valeus led with 33 points and 23 rebounds as Pleasantville beat Atlantic City 77-75 in their annual Battle By The Bay game.
"Jacob is a go-getter," Pleasantville coach Butch Warner said. "He's a great rebounder, he shoots the 3, and he can go inside for the 2. He has a tremendous up-side. He has a good first step. He's defensively solid and a good shot blocker. He can do a lot of things."
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.