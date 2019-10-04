PLEASANTVILLE — Pleasantville High School’s football team relied on its defense to earn a big victory Friday night.
The Greyhounds forced five turnovers, including a key interception late in the game, en route to an 18-6 win over Cedar Creek in a West Jersey Football League interdivisional contest.
A large crowd showed up to see two of the area’s top teams. Fans filled the bleachers on both sides and stood three deep along the fence.
Cedar Creek (4-2) entered the game ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Pleasantville (4-1) is also considered a top contender for a playoff spot.
Trailing by six points, Cedar Creek used an interception by sophomore defensive back Zac Ricci to move into contention to at least tie the game, but Pleasantville senior defensive back Sencere Brinson foiled the comeback with an interception at the 3-yard line.
Pleasantville senior running back Ernest Howard broke loose for a 70-yard gain, then scored his second touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run to give the Greyhounds a two-score advantage with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in regulation.
Despite the talent on both offenses, it was the defenses that provided most of the highlights. Cedar Creek, which entered averaging 35 points per game, was held to just one TD by a swarming Greyhounds defense led by linebackers Ernest and Jaquan Howard (no relation).
Cedar Creek hurt itself with turnovers, losing four fumbles and throwing the interception.
The Greyhounds capitalized on the first fumble to take a 6-0 lead.
Ernest Howard capped a 5-play, 30-yard drive by grabbing a direct snap and bulling into the end zone from 6 yards out with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter.
Greyhounds junior punter Zahir Washington also had an impact. His 47-yard kick in the first quarter was downed at the Cedar Creek 1-yard line. He angled another one away from Cedar Creek star Malachi “Max” Melton inside the 20-yard line just before halftime. A holding penalty on the Pirates placed the ball at the 5.
Cedar Creek’s defense came up with some big plays to keep Pleasantville from taking advantage of other opportunities.
Sophomore linebacker C.J. Resto and sophomore defensive end Will Marable each had sacks, and Melton stormed into the backfield to stop a Pleasantville running back for a 15-yard loss. The Greyhounds had only 79 total yards in the first half.
Cedar Creek lost four fumbles before reaching the end zone early in the third quarter. After Marabale recovered a Greyhounds fumble, Lou Barrios fired a 17-yard TD pass to wide receiver Manny Reid in the right corner of the end zone. The extra point attempt sailed wide right, leaving the game tied 6-6 with 8:47 left in the third quarter.
Pleasantville wasted little time regaining the momentum on Amin Bailey’s 10-yard TD run with 4:17 left in the third quarter.
That ended a 10-play, 62-yard drive that featured a big, 14-yard completion from freshman Marlon Leslie to Ernest Howard and a 14-yard run from running back Joshua Kotokpo.
Cedar Creek 0 0 6 0 — 6
Pleasantville 6 0 6 6 — 18
FIRST QUARTER
P — E. Howard 6 run. (Run failed)
THIRD QUARTER
C — Reid 17 pass from Barrios. (Kick failed)
P — Bailey 10 run. (Run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
P — E. Howard 4 run. (Run failed)
Records — Cedar Creek 4-2; Pleasantville 4-1.
