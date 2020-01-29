PLEASANTVILLE — Gabriel Moronta wanted to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
That dream became a reality Wednesday afternoon.
The Pleasantville High School track and field standout signed a national letter of intent to NCAA Division I Mississippi State University on a full academic and athletic scholarship.
Moronta signed the letter in the school’s library in front of family, friends and coaches. The senior put on a Bulldogs’ knit hat and pullover when he announced the decision.
“I really liked the hospitality there,” said Moronta, 17, of Pleasantville. “When I visited Mississippi State, only a couple hours of being there I knew that’s where I wanted to be. The coaching staff, the environment, I just liked everything about the school.”
The senior initially planned to choose Texas A&M, but Mississippi State assistant coach Holland Sherrer reached out to Moronta and set up a visit. Moronta also received interest from Penn State and Georgetown.
But being able to compete in the SEC made the difference.
“All the hard work I put in, I feel like it would be a good transition,” Moronta said. “The SEC is a tough program, but I feel like I’m prepared physically and mentally.”
The Bulldogs men had their third-highest team points (24) in program history at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships under then-interim coach Chris Woods, who was named the men’s and women’s head coach for the indoor and outdoor seasons in June.
Woods also guided the men to its most decorated outdoor season in program history, including helping them finish with 57 team points in the SEC Championship (the most since 2012) and six athletes earned a medal (the most since 2003).
Seven (combined men and women) Bulldogs received All-America honors last spring.
Moronta, who plans to major in business, aims to qualify for the SEC Championship in his first season.
“I wanted to go to the SEC to be around good competition,” Moronta said. “If I am around good competition, I felt like I would do better.”
About a couple years ago, Pleasantville coach Alan Laws told Moronta if he wanted to run in the SEC “then you need to run SEC times.”
Moronta accepted the challenge.
Last spring, he won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey Group II and state Group II titles in the 800-meter run. Moronta was named a first-team Press All-Star for that performance.
Last indoor season, he won S.J. and state Group II championships and finished third at the Meet of Champions.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” Laws said. “His progression is amazing. He is dropping three to five seconds every year. He has the speed, the strength and the wisdom to get it done.”
This indoor season, Moronta has the fastest 800 (1:54.59) and 600 (1:20.90) run times in the state. He won the 800 at the New Balance Games on Jan. 18 and the Marine Corps Invitational on Dec. 29.
Moronta won the 600 at the Bishop Loughlin Invitational on Dec. 22.
Laws anticipates an even better spring now that he officially signed.
“The goal now is to break records, win state championships and have fun,” Laws said. “And he is game for that. The pressure is off of him. Now he has to run faster, he is representing the SEC.”
Moronta agrees.
“It is a weight off my shoulders,” Moronta said. “Now I can have fun and throw out fast times and enjoy the rest of the season.”
