Pleasantville High School senior Gabriel Moronta won two individual state championships and one relay title Saturday at the Group II/Group III meet at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

Moronta won the 400-meter dash in 48.79 seconds and the 800 in 1:56.11.

Pleasantville's 4x400 relay also won a state title in 3:28,48. The relay consisted of Moronta, Keon Henry, Irvin Marable Jr. and Xander Roberts. Barnegat placed third (3:32.53).

In overall team scoring, Pleasantville finished tied for second with Cinnaminson with 30 points each. Delsea Regional won the team title with 36.

The top six finishers in each event, including ties, qualified for the state Meet of Champions to be held March 8 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Oakcrest's Greg Copeland finished fourth in the 55 hurdles (7.98). Teammate Michael Baglivo was fifth in the pole vault (13 feet, 6 inches).

Group II girls

Cedar Creek's Nina Casselberry was second in the high jump, recording the same height (5-2) as the winner, Rachel Bonnet of Haddonfield.

Pinelands' Elizabeth Makar was second in the shot put (42-1.5).

Barnegat's Valencia Gosser was fourth in the 55 dash (7.42).

Pleasantville's 4x400 relay placed fifth (4:11.97).

Boy Group III

Ocean City's Owen Ritti was sixth in the 1,600 (4:24.30).

Girls Group III

Ocean City's Alexa Palmieri was sixth in the 3,200 (11:32.60). Mainland Regional's Sophia Crozier-Carole was third in the pole vault (10-0). Lacey Township's Madison Horahan was sixth in the shot put (38-2.5).

