Pleasantville High School’s Gabriel Moronta was the big local winner Sunday at the South Jersey Group II indoor track and field championships.
Moronta, a senior, won the 400-meter dash in 49.70 seconds and the 800 in 1 minute, 57.29 seconds at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
The Mississippi State University commit also joined teammates Keon Henry, Xander Roberts and Irvin Marable to win the 4x400 relay in 3:31.00. Marable finished second behind Moronta in the 800 (1:58.89).
The other local winner from Group II was Richard McQueen of Cedar Creek, who took the 55-meter hurdles in 7.88 seconds. He finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches.
In the girls Group II championship, Barnegat’s Madison Cappuccio won the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), and Pinelands Regional’s Elizabeth Maker dominated the shot put with a throw of 42-05, which was nearly 10 feet further than second-place finisher Rachel Bonnet of Haddonfield (33-09). Two girls grabbed second place finishes — Barnegat’s Valencia Gosser in the 55 (7.37) and Pleasantville’s Maya Harper in the 400 (59.79).
The South Jersey Group III championships were also held Sunday, as the Ocean City boys and girls each finished second in the team results. The boys accumulated 50 points and finished just 1.5 points behind champion Winslow Township (51.5). The Red Raiders swept the top three in the 1,600, with Owen Ritti winning in 4:27.62, Luke Kramer second in 4:30.54 and Tyler Greene third in 4:32.09. Kramer (2:03.29) and Greene (2:03.36) also finished second and third in the 800.
Mainland Regional’s Kevin Antczak dominated the 3,200 (9:38.86), and Hammonton’s Caleb Nartey won the 55 (6.68), with Absegami’s Jaden Stanley finishing second (6.70). The Blue Devils’ Nate Karl was second in the shot put (56-10.25).
In the girls Group III meet, Ocean City finished with 40 points, 30 points behind winner Winslow Township. Birdie Stewart was the Red Raiders’ only winner in the pole vault (9-06), but Ocean City got third-place finishes from Erin Hanlon in the 800 (2:26.32) and Casey McLees in the 1,600 (5:26.22) and 3,200 (12:07.72). Alexa Palmieri finished second in the 3,200 (12:00.96).
Mainland’s Sophia Crozier-Carole was second in the pole vault (9-06), and sister Emma was third in the high jump (4-10). The Mustangs’ Ki’yanah Sims-Hackney was third in the 55 hurdles (9.02).
Lacey Township’s Madison Horahan was second in the shot put (37-08) and Absegami’s Cassidy Verderber was third in the pole vault (9-00).
The South Jersey Group I and IV meets will take place next Sunday at the Bennett Center. The state championships will be held Feb. 29.
