Pleasantville High School senior Ernest Howard Jr. signed his national letter of intent to play football at NCAA Division I Sacred Heart University on Friday.
Sacred Heart is in Fairfield, Connecticut, and is part of the Football Championship Subdivision's Northeast Conference. Howard was recruited as a linebacker and joins a host of teammates also hailing from South Jersey.
"It's another step on this journey of where I'm trying to go," he said.
Howard, 17, joins a large number of local players at Sacred Heart, including two other players that are part of the Pioneers' 2019 recruiting class — St. Joseph's Jada Byers and Millville's Shamore Collins.
Three other St. Joseph players — offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo and defensive backs and brothers A'laam and Salaam Horne — were underclassmen on this year's team. Shamore Collins' brother Shamere, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is also a defensive back for the Pioneers, and Barnegat graduate linebacker Brian Ewan was also on this year's roster.
Howard, a Press first team All-Star, has played football every year since he was 7. He played at Mainland Regional his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Pleasantville. He was instrumental in helping the Greyhounds reach the semifinals of the South Jersey Group II tournament the last two seasons.
Pleasantville coach Christopher Sacco spoke of Howard's character on and off the field.
"Ernest is a phenomenal football player," Sacco said. "I couldn't be more proud of him for what he's been able to accomplish and for where he's going. You couldn't find someone to say a bad thing about him. The type of character he has is going to take him a long way when football is done."
Howard is a fan of everything involved with playing football.
"I like the whole process within football," he said. "Working out, study sessions, film sessions, getting your mind right before. I definitely enjoy warmups. It gets me amped up before the game."
If Howard is carrying a heavy heart or is stressed, football provides a release.
"I don't need any remorse on the field," he said. "I just let it out. I'm not sad, it's just the way of life. "It's being slept on coming from where I'm from. Just being able to go out there and showcase."
For Howard, who wore No. 10 in his last game to honor 10-year-old Micah Tennant who was killed in a shooting during Pleasantville's semifinal playoff game against Camden, his commitment to Sacred Heart is a bright light.
"I'm very excited just to get this cloud off of me and to be able to call a place home," he said. "I don't know if it changes it, but it definitely brings a light to what's happened over the last month."
The quality of education at Sacred Heart was a big factor in his decision to sign. He plans to study engineering.
"I'm not sure which branch yet," Howard said. "I like cars and railroads, bridges. I just liked building stuff ever since I was a little kid. I'm definitely trying to go to the NFL, that's always been a dream of mine. But either way I'm trying to get a good degree, and I know from Sacred Heart I will."
Howard finished last season with 484 yards rushing, eight touchdowns, 76 tackles and two interceptions.
The Pioneers were 7-5, (4-3 NEC) last season under coach Mark Nofri who is 51-41 overall in his nine seasons as head coach.
Howard will be attending with a full scholarship that is part academic, part athletic.
"It's an honor to be able to play at a Division I school in that conference," said Howard "We're playing some teams with big-time players. It's definitely a battle going against teams in that conference."
