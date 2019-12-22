The Pleasantville High School boys track and field team had a strong season debut Sunday at the Bishop Loughlin Invitational.

Gabriel Moronta won the 600 meters at the Sea Breeze Complex in Staten Island, New York, in a time of 1 minute, 22.1 seconds. Xander Roberts was second in the sophomore 300 meters (38.8).

Irvin Marable III was second in the sophomore 600 (1:28.6) and third in the sophomore 1,000 meters (2:42.1)

The girls ran Sunday at the Toms River Sports Complex. The team of Makayla Surles, Zane McNeil, Evelisa Merced and Maya Harper finished third in the 4x400 meter relay.

— Mark Melhorn

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments