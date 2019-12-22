The Pleasantville High School boys track and field team had a strong season debut Sunday at the Bishop Loughlin Invitational.
Gabriel Moronta won the 600 meters at the Sea Breeze Complex in Staten Island, New York, in a time of 1 minute, 22.1 seconds. Xander Roberts was second in the sophomore 300 meters (38.8).
Irvin Marable III was second in the sophomore 600 (1:28.6) and third in the sophomore 1,000 meters (2:42.1)
The girls ran Sunday at the Toms River Sports Complex. The team of Makayla Surles, Zane McNeil, Evelisa Merced and Maya Harper finished third in the 4x400 meter relay.
— Mark Melhorn
