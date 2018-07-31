093017_spt_fbpville 01
Pleasantville’s Jabril Shakur, left, eludes the grasp of Schalick’s Tyree Newman during Friday night’s West Jersey Football League game in Pittsgrove Township.

 Charles J. Olson / for the press

Pleasantville rising senior Jabril Shakur has committed to play football at Division I Monmouth University. 

Last season Shakur was a honorable mention Press All Star. Shakur helped the Greyhounds go 7-3 and qualify for the South Jersey Group 2 playoffs last season.  

Last year, Monmouth went 9-3 and qualified for the Division I Football Championship Playoffs. 

