Pleasantville rising senior Jabril Shakur has committed to play football at Division I Monmouth University.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #TAKEFL19HT pic.twitter.com/KDmZ3P9woA— brillzyy (@brillzyy_) July 30, 2018
Last season Shakur was a honorable mention Press All Star. Shakur helped the Greyhounds go 7-3 and qualify for the South Jersey Group 2 playoffs last season.
Last year, Monmouth went 9-3 and qualified for the Division I Football Championship Playoffs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.