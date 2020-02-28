EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Hogan Horsey wrestled on the junior varsity squad last season, learning different techniques and strategies to improve his lifelong craft.
But this winter, the Oakcrest High School sophomore was determined to showcase his talents at the varsity level.
Horsey earned a 6-5 decision in triple overtime over Cameron Morgan of Woodstown to win a 106-bound, quarterfinal bout Friday at the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township.
Horsey trailed 3-0 in the second period but earned four points via a takedown and a two-point near fall. Horsey soon took a 5-3 lead, but Morgan tied the score with a takedown with 45 seconds left in the third period.
Horsey won the bout with one second remaining in the third overtime via an escape.
“It felt great,” Horsey said when asked about fighting back from being down 3-0. “It felt like a new beginning, and I had all the time in the world to wrestle.”
The regional tournament will conclude with the semifinals and championships beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City held March 5-7.
Horsey, who earned a first-round bye after he captured the District 30 title last Saturday, was in the same weight class last season as his twin brother, Hunter (113).
The Falcons wrestled Hunter.
And Hogan took that as an opportunity to learn.
“Winning my first district title and now going to the semis, I never thought I would be here” said Hogan, 16, of Mays Landing. “I was just constantly going to practice (last year) to get better.
Oakcrest senior Frank Gabriel also advanced to the semifinals. The 17-year-old from Mays Landing earned a 6-4 decision over St. Augustine Prep freshman Brock Zurawski at 132.
Gabriel trailed 2-0 after the first period, but he tied it 2-2. Zurawski took a 4-2 lead, but again Gabriel tied the score and won via two near-fall points with 15 seconds remaining in the third period.
“Brock (Zurawski) is a really great kid,” Gabriel said. “I have much respect for him. He is doing great things and he is going to be a beast in the future.
“But two points are just two points. I knew I was down (early) but I was never out.”
The wrestlers that lost will have wrestleback matches Saturday, which means they are still in contention to advance to states.
Hayden Horsey, a senior and the eldest Horsey brother, along with Hunter and teammate David Flippen (126), will be among those that will compete in the consolation bracket.
“Oakcrest is coming out strong,” Gabriel said. “We know we aren’t done. Hogan (Horsey) took his match in triple overtime, I fought back in mine.
“And we aren’t done yet.”
Southern Regional freshman Cole Velardi earned a 2-1 decision over Jared Schoppe of Delsea Regional at 152.
Velardi, who finished third at the District 32 tournament last week, received a point via reversal with five seconds remaining to advance to the semifinals.
“It feels good,” said Velardi, 15, of Manahawkin. “When I lost last week, I knew I had to wrestle better than I did. I worked hard in the room this week. I wanted it.”
Ocean City sophomore Charley Cossaboone earned a 4-2 decision at 132. The 15-year-old from also qualified for regions last winter, but not states.
The Upper Township resident received one point via reversal in the second period for insurance.
“I’m really excited,” Cossaboone said. “I’m going to keep working hard and keep grinding. I can always fix what I’m doing to get better. I always can do better.”
Cossaboone will wrestle top-seeded Matt Hoelke of Highland Regional in the semifinals.
“I’m going to stay pretty confident,” Cossaboone said. “It’s going to be a really tough match. It’ll be a good test. But I think I can beat him.”
St. Augustine sophomore Trey McLeer pinned Hammonton senior Ryan Figueroa in 3 minutes, 6 seconds at 138.
McLeer trailed in the match.
“I was getting pretty tired,” said McLeer, 16, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. “Not a lot in the tank. But I never stopped wrestling. You never know what can happen.”
McLeer finished fourth at regions last year and qualified for states.
“I want to do that again, but I want to do even better this year,” McLeer said. “But it’s one match at a time. I won this one. Now it’s all about (Saturday).
Other Press-area wrestlers that advanced to semifinals: Conor Collins (Southern) and D’Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine) at 106, Sean Cowan (Absegami) at 113, Jayson Scerbo (Southern) at 120, Eddie Hummel (Southern) at 138, Cael Aretz (Buena) at 145.
Robert Woodcock (Southern), Nick Marshall (St. Augustine) and Braydon Castillo (Lower) at 160, George Rhodes (Absegami) at 170, and Ben LoLaro (Southern) and David Giulian (Middle) at 182 all won Friday.
Mike Misita (St. Augustine), Mikal Taylor (Absegami) and Marcus Hebron (Lower) at 195, and at 285, Ocean City’s Nick Sannino, Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat), JT Cornelius (Southern) and Holy Spirit’s Kurt Driscoll.
