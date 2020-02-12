The third-seeded Southern Regional High School wrestling team beat second-seeded Toms River North 35-26 in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group V tournament in Toms River on Wednesday.
Conor Collins secured in the win in the final bout of the match. With his team ahead 29-26, Collins pinned Cole Anderson in the 106-pound bout in 4 minutes, 59 seconds. Matt Brielmeir (132), Eddie Hummel (138) and Stephen Jennings (182) also secured pins for Southern. Robert Woodcock added a 19-4 tech fall at 170.
Southern will travel to top-seeded Howell for the final Friday.
106— Conor Collins S p. Cole Anderson (4:59)
113— Jake Rosenthal T d. Pat Iacoves 8-2
120— Ryan Rosenthal T d. Jayson Scerbo 5-0
126— Nick Bennet S. d. Mark Fedeli 11-10
132— Matt Brielmeir S p. Lucas Lovino (1:05)
138— Eddie Hummel S p. Tristan Pedre (2:35)
145— Sergio Borda T d. Cole Velardi 8-6
152— Nick Boggiano T p. Leighton Fessman (2:56)
160— Matt Spalletta T tf. Jason Sari 20-5
170— Robert Woodcock S tf. Justin Burkert 19-4
182— Stephen Jennings S p. Nick Mancuso (4:14)
195— Ben LoParo S d. James Elias 6-5
220— Michael Nakano T d. JT Cornelius 4-2
285— John O’Donnell T d. Jayden Smith 1-0
Match began at 113
Toms River South 47,
Ocean City 30
106—Justin Murray T p. Dominic Morrill (1:56)
113—Ray Gardner T d. Gavin Gregorec 4-2
120—Chris Yuro T m.d. Jon Wootton 10-2
126—Jon Fitzgerald T p. Mike Young (1:58)
132—Liam Cupit O p. Jimmy Cohen (3:24)
138—Luke Cox T m.d. Louie Williams 9-1
145—Charley Cossaboone O p. Nick Gitzgerald (1:58)
152—Shane Gibson T p. Tommy Oves (1:27)
160—Joey Garcia O p. Jon Turner (3:58)
170—Andrew Ganun p. Sam Williams (5:30)
182—Aiden Fisher O p. Nico Crudup (5:10)
195—Dylan Applegate T p. Aidan Nelson (5:40)
220—Jake Sistasto T p. Will McGinn (:41)
285—Nick Sannino O p. Liam Batullo (:46)
Match began at 220
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
Donovan Catholic 37,
Holy Spirit 36
106—Gavin Paolone H by forfeit
113—Sal Palmeri H by forfeit
120—Nicholas DiGiantomasso M p. Joseph Sucharski (3:26)
126—Cael Rankin M p. Antonio Patsaros (1:29)
132—Jacob Maroukis M p. Kevin Mason (2:37)
138—Kolin Driscoll H p. Gaige Rebmann (2:32)
145—Ken Sherman H p. Pat Dellane (3:57)
152—Christopher Gallegos M m.d. Johnny Flammer 10-0
160—Patrick Newman H d. Dominic Tangredi 10-3
170—Robert McDevitt H by forfeit
182—Andrew Gallegos M by forfeit
195—Levi Wilkins M by forfeit
220—Luke Barlet M d. Philip Docteur 6-5
285—Kurt Driscoll H t.b.-1 Dom Brogna 4-3
*Match began at 120
