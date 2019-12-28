The host Southern Regional High School girls basketball team beat Egg Harbor Township 41-38 in the Score at the Shore fifth-place game Saturday.
Kaela Curtin scored 16 points for Southern (3-1). Sam Del Rio and Alex Mattner added eight apiece. Kylie Conner had five points, and Summer Davis had three. Sarah Lally finished with one.
Sierra Hegh led EHT with 13 points. Lauren Baxter had 10. Jayla Perdomo and Amelia Zinckgraf scored six and five, respectively. Madison Israel added four.
EHT: 11 10 9 6−38
Southern: 13 5 10 13−41
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Lower Moreland (PA.) 52,
Absegami 36
Phoebe Lynch and Riley Malone scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Lower Moreland in the championship game of the Andrew Alameno Bracket at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood.
Other scorers were Alexandre Krutsinger (8), Ceili Courduff (7), Maggie McGarry (4), Jess Dugo (2).
For Absegami (1-2), Haleigh Schafer led with 14 points and Angelina Polino added 10. Gianna Hafner had six points for the Braves, and Sophia Marsico and Rebecca Silipena had three apiece.
L. Moreland: 12 8 17 15−52
Absegami: 2 13 10 11−36
Atlantic Christian 55,
Cedar Creek 46
Sydney Pearson scored 20 points to lead Atlantic Christian to a win in the Andrew Alameno Bracket consolation game.
Liv Chapman contributed 12, and Shelby Einwechter had five. Emily Kelley and Chloe Vogel added three and two, respectively.
Gabbie Luke scored 12 for the Pirates. Jezlyn Cross and Ashley Nicolicchia had 11 each.
Also scoring for Cedar Creek: Tay-Tay Parker (6); Abby Gunnels (2); Jada Hill (2); Juliet Duverglas (2).
Atl. Christian: 12 12 12 19−55
Cedar Creek: 8 15 14 9−46
Cherokee Showcase
Cherokee 52,
Ocean City 19
Alexa Therien scored 15 points for Cherokee (4-0).
Abbey Fenton scored five points for the Raiders (1-3). Avery Jackson and Emma Finnegan added four each. Racheli Levy-Smith contributed three. Marin Panico had two points and Marlee Brestle had one.
Ocean City: 3 2 8 6−19
Cherokee: 14 13 9 16−52
From Friday
Blue Devil Holiday Tourn.
Freehold Twp. 55,
Lacey Twp. 44
Hannah Orloff had 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for Freehold (2-0) in a first-round game at Shore Regional.
Kaylie Elsbree had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Tanya Elsbree added 11 points and three assists.
Other scorers were Madison Garze (5), Lindsay Lloyd (3), Emily Tran (1) and Brooke Levin (1).
McKayla Mooney had 19 points and seven rebounds for Lacey (0-2).
Sarah Zimmerman finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. Cayli Beele added nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
Other scorers: Riley Giordano (4), Maddie Bell (4) and Madison MacGilliray (1).
Lacey: 12 9 3 20−44
Freehold: 21 12 16 6−55
