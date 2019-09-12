GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ray Weed showed his competitive spirit last winter.
The Absegami High School sophomore wrestled the entire season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder
That competitiveness extends to the football field.
The sophomore quarterback will lead the Braves (0-0) against Mainland Regional (1-0) in a key West Jersey Football League Independence game 6 p.m. Friday at home.
Absegami is one of the last South Jersey schools to open its season.
“We’re pumped up,” Weed said. “It’s been a long offseason. We’re ready to go out there and get the year started.”
Weed established himself as one of South Jersey’s rising young athletes as a freshman.
Despite injuring his shoulder, he led Absegami to a 21-6 win over Oakcrest in last season’s final game. He could have easily taken the wrestling season off and no one would have said a word. Instead, he won the District 32 160-pound championship.
“It’s really hard to become a ‘great wrestler’ with only (wrestling) three years,” Weed said. “It was pretty painful at times, but in the end it was probably the best decision I could have made.”
In football, Weed took over at quarterback midway through last season and led the Braves to four straight wins to end the season.
He thrived in Absegami’s run/pass option offense, running for 427 yards and five touchdowns and completing 84 of 131 passes for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He’s a really good high school quarterback,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said of Weed. “He’s a tough kid. He loves to extend plays. I like the kid. I don’t like that we have to play against him on Friday night, but I like watching him on tape. He’s something special.”
The torn labrum has inadvertently made Weed a better quarterback. He underwent surgery May 1. While recuperating, he watched plenty of video.
“I studied the playbook and really learned the game of football,” Weed said. “I know where to go with the ball now. I’m a lot more confident this year.”
In addition to being division rivals, Mainland and Absegami have South Jersey Group IV playoff hopes.
Mainland opened last week with a 35-0 win over Overbrook. Freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace ran for 99 yards and four touchdowns. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat made nine tackles.
Mainland beat Absegami 27-0 in last year’s season opener for the Braves.
“Losing to them 27-0 has been in the back of my mind ever since I walked off that field,” Weed said.
“It was a feeling I never want to feel again. I’m excited to open against them, and I believe the rest of my team is excited that we get a shot at them again.”
Game of the week
Who: Mainland Regional (1-0) vs. Absegami 0-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Absegami
Last five meetings:
2018: Mainland 27, Absegami 0
2017: Absegami 34, Mainland 27
2016: Absegami 43, Mainland 34
2015: Mainland 17, Absegami 7
2014: Mainland 17, Absegami 7
You don’t say: “You have two young studs (Ray Weed and Ja’Briel Mace) who have really have a tremendous upside and a lot of potential in front of them. They’re shining bright early in their careers.” — Mainland coach Chuck Smith.
