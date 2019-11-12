Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Karla Jennings / Provided The 2019 Barnegat H.S. volleyball team. The Bengals earned the 31st seed in the state Group III bracket after a late-season rally. After upsetting the second-seeded Ramsey in the first round and winning their second round and quarterfinal matches, the Bengals play third-seeded Demarest in the semifinals Wednesday.
The Barnegat High School girls volleyball team earned the 31st seed in the state Group II bracket after a string of late-season victories, but even getting to that point was not an easy task for a program that started 4-7.
Barnegat won its final-regular season match against Rumson-Fair Haven, which gave the team an opportunity to reach the postseason. The Bengals then qualified for the tournament by winning a play-in match against Vernon.
And they have since been playing spoiler.
The Bengals (15-10), riding an eight-match win streak, will travel to third-seeded Demarest (19-4) for a state semifinal match at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Barnegat coach Karla Jennings said. “Even from the beginning of the season, I knew something was special.”
Barnegat opened the tournament with a 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-19) upset of second-seeded Ramsey Nov. 5. Ramsey had only lost three matches all season.
“I knew we were in a situation where we had to surprise them,” said Jennings, who has been the coach since the program’s inception in 2004. “I told them we could do this because they won’t be ready for us. I just think we caught them off their heels, and that element of surprise was an advantage for us.”
The Bengals followed that strong performance with a 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) win over 15th-seeded Madison in the second round Thursday. Barnegat continued its impressive run with a 3-1 (17-25, 25-18, 25-9) victory over 26th-seeded Voorhees in the quarterfinals Saturday.
“It was an amazing accomplishment for everyone,” said senior Gilana Fitzmaurice, 17, of Barnegat Township. “It proved to a lot of people, and to ourselves, that we can pick up from a bad (start to the) season. We all want it for each other.”
Fitzmaurice missed most of the season with an injury, which left the team with five sophomores, four juniors and one other senior. Jennings said the team was still talented but also young and lacking experience.
But when Fitzmaurice returned in mid-October, the Bengals had gained much- needed experience, and her addition only solidified the team, Jennings said.
Fitzmaurice wanted to finish her senior season “the best I could.”
“Well, a lot of it was just motivating them from the side,” Fitzmaurice said about trying to remain a leader to her teammates when not playing. “I have been playing awhile now (six years), and I understand a lot of the fundamentals of it. I just wanted to push them.”
Along with Fitzmaurice, seniors Veronica Tikhomirova and Kristen Pavese, juniors Julianna Padilla, Morgan Giaccone, Kaya Foy and sophomores Patria Moreno and Robbiann Erskine lead the Bengals.
Despite being a low seed and a younger squad, the team has remained unfazed throughout the playoffs.
“That’s the odd thing about all of this,” Jennings said. “They are not nervous, and I think that is kind of the key. This team believes.”
Barnegat will take that belief into Wednesday’s match against Demarest.
“Our mindset is to play them like any other team,” Fitzmaurice said. “We can’t go in there thinking we are better than them, or that they are better than us. Going in we have to have a positive and grateful mindset for having the opportunity.”
Demarest has won 14 of its last 15 matches.
“We know we are in for a battle,” Jennings said. “But we are capable of winning. They are, too, but we have to walk onto that court knowing the opportunity is there. We have to play like we want to be there.”
