Ocean City can boast about beaches, a boardwalk and amusement rides.
Add pitchers to the list.
Phillies signed 2020 Ocean City high School graduate Jake McKenna to a contract last Sunday.
The left-hander joins Dan Nunan (Los Angeles Angels) and Sean Mooney (Minnesota Twins) as Ocean City pitchers with Major League organizations.
In college, Brandon Lashley, the 2019 Press Baseball Player of the Year, is a Stony Brook University freshman, who was 1-1 with seven strikeouts in seven innings before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown this spring's season.
And there’s still plenty of pitching talent on the Ocean City roster.
Sophomore Tom Finnegan has committed to national college baseball power Vanderbilt, while juniors Gannon Brady and Matt Nunan are Fordham and Boston College recruits, respectively.
The question needs to be asked. What’s going on in Ocean City?
“I don’t want to say it’s coincidence because it’s not,” Finnegan said. “We’re all super hard workers. Day in and day out we just try to get better. It’s definitely cool every year to see a guy from the same high school go to what every kid dreams of.”
Occasionally for inexplicable reasons, public schools will have a run on outstanding athletes in specific fields. Back in the late 1990s, Millville High School featured a pair of 7-foot high jumpers in Robert Jordan and Raffael Craig. Ocean City itself boats some of the state’s best scholastic distance runners.
Bristol said the groundwork for Ocean City’s pitching success began with local clinics run by youth coaches Frank Fumo and the late Fred Hoffman.
Ocean City began to reap the benefits with 2013 graduates Beau Hall and Kyle Andrews. It went to another level with Mooney, a 2016 graduate. He went 10-1 as a senior and struck out 17 batters in one game.
“He was so dominant and all over the news,” Bristol said. “Kids really looked up to that and wanted to emulate that.”
Mooney did more than just get batters out. He pitched with an edge. He usually threw on Tuesday and his starts, billed on social media as #MooneyTuesdays, became must-see events.
“Beau Hall was a ‘get-in-the-box’ type of kid,” Bristol said. “He taught that to Mooney. Mooney carried it over. Lashley had that edge too. That’s been our thing.”
Since Mooney, the Red Raiders have gotten even more pitching rich. What’s remarkable is the size of the pitchers. McKenna is 6-foot-7. Finnegan is also 6-7, while Dan Nunan is 6-6. It’s amazing they chose to make baseball their primary sport and not basketball.
“Some of these kids are just big,” Bristol said. “I think they see that baseball started opening up doors for some of these kid to go to college. There’s not a lot of kids in the Ocean City area that are going to go on and play big-time college basketball. They caught on early if you’re big be a pitcher, don’t be a basketball player.”
The pandemic wiped out what would have been a highly-anticipated Ocean City season. But Bristol notes that Finnegan, Brady and Matt Nunan will return next season.
“Everybody keeps calling and saying they’re so sorry about the season because they knew we had a lot of talent,” Bristol said. “It’s an unfortunate thing, but nobody died. We have three back. We’re going to be ready.”
Once baseball resumes, the pitching mound at Ocean City’s field at the intersection of 5th Street and Bay Avenue could join the beach and boardwalk as must-see Ocean City attractions.
“It’s almost like who’s going to next,” Finnegan said. “Whoever works the hardest and steps up is going to be the next guy.”
